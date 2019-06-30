×
World Cup 2019: How Afghanistan's inexperience cost them two games

P R Srinivasan
ANALYST
Feature
94   //    30 Jun 2019, 16:25 IST

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan’s inexperience cost them two matches in World Cup 2019, but they've certainly given a good account of themselves in the second half of the league phase.

Afghanistan managed to stretch India and Pakistan - two of their powerful Asian counterparts - and against Pakistan in particular looked in control for the most part. But in the end Imad Wasim took Pakistan to victory with Wahab Riaz for company, while the Indian bowling was very effective at the death in the previous match.

Questionable bowling changes against Pakistan, with captain Gulbadin Naib bowling the 46th over and giving away 18 runs, turned the game in Pakistan’s favor. Even though Pakistan lost Shadab Khan in the next over, they needed only 28 from four overs.

Afghanistan had three overs of spin from two of their frontline bowlers - Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman - left. Still, it was evident that they did not have the arsenal to prevent Pakistan from getting over the line.

Against India, after preventing Virat Kohli's men from getting to a total which was beyond them, Afghanistan's strategy appeared to be to take the game deep. But India are too good a side to panic and when the asking rate soared above six, India’s death bowling was effective enough to defend their total.

Apart from Mohammed Nabi to a certain extent, none of the other batsmen seemed to know how to pace such a tricky chase.

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

While Afghanistan can be a potent force in T20s (although apart from a few upsets they don't have much to show), their inexperience often leaves them confused in ODIs. Afghanistan need not give up hope at all though, as despite a myriad of problems at home, they have managed to compete against champions at this World Cup.

Luck is one of the most important factors in any result, but great teams find ways to win from awkward situations. The old adage 'fortune favors the brave' holds good more often than not. And Afghanistan will learn to be more brave as they play more international cricket.

They can take heart from the fact that they batted reasonably well against two quality bowling attacks and confused a famed batting lineup for the first time this tournament. With more experience and exposure Afghanistan, could emerge as a competitive outfit soon.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan
