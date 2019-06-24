World Cup 2019: How important is Virat Kohli's form to India's campaign?

Kohli’s contributions with the bat have been extremely pivotal in India remaining unbeaten in the tournament.

One of the best batsman going around in the world, it comes as quite a surprise that Virat Kohli does not feature in the top five run-getters list of the ongoing World Cup 2019. In addition to this, Kohli is yet to notch up a hundred in this tournament.

In four matches thus far, Virat Kohli has scored 244 runs from the four innings at an average of 61.00. At the top of the order, Rohit Sharma has already helped himself to two big hundreds, Shikhar Dhawan dazzled and sparkled his way to a 117 against Australia and yet, Kohli has not yet played an inning of his lofty standards.

Yet, amidst all of this, Kohli’s contributions with the bat have been extremely pivotal in India remaining unbeaten in the tournament so far.

In India’s second World Cup match against Australia, Kohli acted as the fulcrum around who the other batsmen batted as the Indian skipper scored 82 off 77 balls. He held one end up and churned the one and twos, while the other batsmen spanked the Australian bowling to all parts, that saw India post a mammoth 352/5.

In the marquee clash against Pakistan, after the openers gave India a rousing start, Kohli again scored a sedate 77 off 65 balls, laying anchor in the middle overs that propelled India to a total of 336. While Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 140, Kohli forged crucial partnerships with Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the middle overs.

Against Afghanistan, on a pitch that was crumbling and posing a lot of questions to the batsmen of both sides, the Indian batsmen looked slightly uncomfortable. Kohli, though, scored a fluent 67 off 63 balls, and his knock proved to be the difference between the two sides in a low scoring affair.

As India look to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament, Virat Kohli's form will play an imperative role in ensuring that the Indian inning does not fall apart. With some strong bowling attacks in the form of England's and West Indies' pacers set to come up against India, Kohli will undoubtedly play a key role in stitching an important knock.

More importantly, Kohli will be keen on leading India to a World Cup triumph and with the Indian skipper in some top form in recent times, his proficiency with the bat in hand could have a major outcome on how India fare in the end.