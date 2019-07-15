World Cup 2019: ICC announces official XI of the tournament

What’s the story?

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official XI of the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. England managed to get their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time ever, and four Englishmen are present in ICC’s official XI.

In case you didn’t know...

After a month and a half of enthralling cricketing action, England has crowned the champions of the world. They defeated New Zealand in the final where the outcome was decided in the super over. A day after the gruelling final, ICC has come up with their best XI.

The heart of the matter

The 2019 World Cup has witnessed many talented cricketers at their very best. While Rohit Sharma broke numerous records with the bat, Mitchell Starc terrorized everyone with the ball. They both have made it into the official XI.

Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer complete the English quadruple. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was excellent in all three departments and has hence made it to the team. Australia’s Alex Carey has been the find of the tournament, and he has been selected as the wicket-keeper of ICC’s team.

Two yorker experts in Jasprit Bumrah and Lockie Ferguson complete the terrifying pace trio. Though his side didn’t manage to lift the trophy, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s strategies were very effective. He is elected to lead the team.

ICC's Team of the Tournament: Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Joe Root, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson, Jasprit Bumrah

What’s next?

Though ICC’s selection looks very fair, there might be some pundits and who will think a player is hard done by. Despite being the second-highest run-scorer, David Warner couldn’t make it to the team. Mustafizur Rahman has picked up two more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah, but he failed to make the cut. It will be interesting to see the best XI of different experts.