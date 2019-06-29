World Cup 2019: ICC collaborates with UNICEF for a special campaign during India v England match

The fans will witness a sea of blue at Edgbaston

What's the story?

International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a wonderful initiative by collaborating with United Nations’ body, UNICEF for the ‘One Day for Children’ campaign during the India v England match. The money raised from this initiative will be used to build a better world for every child.

The background

The clash between England and India promises to be one of the most exciting fixtures of this year’s World Cup. The entire cricket universe is all set to witness the battle between the top two ranked nations, on 30 June 2019.

ICC has made the battle even more interesting by adding a unique initiative to it. Fans in blue will fill the entire cricket stadium at Edgbaston to support the ‘One Day for Children’ campaign.

The teams would also use their special edition kits, which would have a touch of blue to add more worth to the campaign. Cricket fans watching the game would also be a part of this noble cause.

The heart of the matter

Nasser Hussain, who launched the campaign along with English all-rounder Chris Woakes is the brand ambassador of #OneDay4Children. Apart from the cricketers, celebrities and several other legends would also be a part of this fundraising cause taking place in the stadium and on the live broadcast.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019's Managing Director, Steve Elworthy said:

"#OneDay4Children is such an important tournament wide campaign which we are extremely proud to be delivering. We have a unique opportunity while the eyes of the cricketing world, and beyond, are watching, to show how we can harness the power of the fans to help support the wonderful work UNICEF do for children across the globe."

What's next?

India and England will battle at Edgbaston tomorrow at 3 PM IST. All the action - from the taste of new jerseys and the star-studded match-ups to this noble cause - will take center stage when these two heavyweights go toe-to-toe.