World Cup 2019: India dethrone England from the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
91   //    26 Jun 2019, 22:59 IST

India are yet to lose a match in the World Cup.
India are yet to lose a match in the World Cup.

What's the story?

India have jumped to the number one spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings and in the process are placed above England by just a single point. India have 123 points while England are one point behind with 122 points.

In case you didn't know

England were sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for quite sometime but a recent flurry of losses in the ongoing ODI World Cup have pegged them back. England have lost three fixtures, one each to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

India, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the campaign with four victories and one washed out game from the competition thus far.

The heart of the matter

India have been rewarded for their excellent form and have looked the most balanced side in the tournament. India started off their campaign with a comfortable win over South Africa and then went on to beat Australia in a massive clash.

Their fixture against New Zealand was washed out but Virat Kohli’s men continued their winning momentum with another fine win against arch-rivals Pakistan. India had to dig deep against Afghanistan but eventually got through to a tense 11-run win.

England on the other hand began the tournament on a positive note with a good win against South Africa. Since then, England’s famed batting order has struggled in chasing down totals, resulting in three losses.

It is the first time since May 2018 that England are not top-ranked ODI side. The hosts are a spot behind India on the rankings with a rating of 122, New Zealand are third with 116, Australia fourth with 112 and South Africa complete the top five with a rating of 109.

Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (92), Sri Lanka (78), West Indies (78) and Afghanistan (60) complete the rest of the five teams in the list of the top ten ranked ODI teams.

What's next?

India will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on an out-of-sorts West Indian side at Manchester on Thursday. 

Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
