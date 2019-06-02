World Cup 2019: Latest update on Virat Kohli's injury ahead of the opening game

Virat Kohli and Patrick Farhart

The hearts of Indian fans skipped a beat when Virat Kohli was hit on his thumb during a fielding practice session. Thankfully, for the Indian team, Kohli seems to be fine and should be able to take part in their first match of tournament versus South Africa.

The Indian team had to face a lot of injury troubles ahead of the World Cup. Both Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar suffered injury scares, but both seem to be available to take part in the first match of the World Cup.

In Saturday morning's practice session, Virat Kohli suffered an injury scare. The Indian captain was hit on the thumb, but in a piece of great news for Indian fans, Virat Kohli seems to be fine. Indian physio Patrick Farhart immediately taped injured thumb of Kohli, but the Indian captain was able to take part in rest of the session.

While Kohli was seen off walking with his thumb dipped in a glass of cold water, he didn't seem to be any sort of discomfort while batting and fielding sessions. This suggested that it was just a minor injury, which means that there should not be any problem in Kohli's participation in the match against South Africa.

Along with Kohli, Indian team-management would also be encouraged by the recovery of Kedar Jadhav. The right-handed batsman did not bat in any warm-up match but he batted without discomfort in the nets.

Vijay Shankar was another player who had suffered an injury scare ahead of the World Cup. The all-rounder had missed the first warm-up match after getting hit on the forearm in a practice session. He did take part in the second warm-up match which suggests that he is fine.

Virat Kohli seems to be okay, so he should be ready to take part in India's first match of the World Cup vs South Africa.