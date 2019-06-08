×
World Cup 2019, India v Australia: 3 Indian players to watch out for

Prateek Mehndiratta
60   //    08 Jun 2019, 23:00 IST

India will face Australia on Sunday
India will face Australia on Sunday

The 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will see India take on Australia at the Kia Oval, London. Both India and Australia are coming into this match on the back of wins. India defeated South Africa at Ageas Bowl by 6 wickets. The highlights of this win were Rohit Sharma’s 100, Jasprit Bumrah's opening spell and the spin twins weaving a web around South Africa’s middle-order.

On the other hand, Australia had a close contest against West Indies. They recovered after a poor start, posted a challenging total and just managed to defend it. Steven Smith, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc starred for Australia in the encounter. 

Leading up the World Cup, both teams have played two bilateral series against each other. India won 2-1 in Australian backyard and Australia defeated India 3-2 in India.

In this article, we will look at three Indian players to watch out for against Australia. 

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a good record against Australia
Virat Kohli has a good record against Australia

Indian captain Virat Kohli had a quiet game against South Africa. He managed to score only 18 runs from 34 balls before edging a ball to Quinton de Kock.

Ranked number 1 in ICC ODI rankings, Kohli will like to get his World Cup campaign up and running when India meets Australia. He scored two hundred against the Aussies the in recently concluded 5-match bilateral series. 

Australian attack led by Mitchell Starc will look to bowl in the corridor outside off-stump to exploit his weakness against away-moving deliveries. Also, his duel against Adam Zampa will be an exciting battle as wrist-spinner has dismissed Kohli on several occasions in the past. Overall, Kohli will need to bring his A-game to conquer the Australian challenge.

