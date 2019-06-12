×
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
322   //    12 Jun 2019, 14:08 IST

Kohli & Kane will come face-to-face once again at the Trent Bridge
Kohli & Kane will come face-to-face once again at the Trent Bridge

The stage is set for another enthralling encounter in the 2019 ICC World Cup when India will lock horns with New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The Indian team would be eyeing their third consecutive victory, while the Black Caps look in tremendous form after three successive wins in their opening fixtures. After being battered in their first practice match against New Zealand, India will be hoping to land a counterpunch when they take on the Kiwis tomorrow in Nottingham.

 

Match Details

 Date: Thursday, 13th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

Venue Stats

 Avg 1st Innings score: 252

Avg 2nd Innings score: 220

Highest Total: 481/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Total: 83/10 (23 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 350/3 (44 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 195/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs ENG

 

Team News

 India

  • Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament for the next three weeks, following a thumb injury.
  • KL Rahul will open the inning in his absence, while Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik is expected to replace Dhawan in the starting line-up.

New Zealand

  • Although the Black Caps are expected to go ahead with an unchanged line-up, Henry Nicholls could replace Colin Munro at the top of the order.

 Squads

 India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

 

Key Players

 India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah 

New Zealand

  • Kane Williamson
  • Ross Taylor
  • Trent Boult

 

Probable Playing XI

 India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Schedule & Time Table ICC World Cup 2019 Venues 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
