World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Match Preview
The stage is set for another enthralling encounter in the 2019 ICC World Cup when India will lock horns with New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The Indian team would be eyeing their third consecutive victory, while the Black Caps look in tremendous form after three successive wins in their opening fixtures. After being battered in their first practice match against New Zealand, India will be hoping to land a counterpunch when they take on the Kiwis tomorrow in Nottingham.
Match Details
Date: Thursday, 13th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 252
Avg 2nd Innings score: 220
Highest Total: 481/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Lowest Total: 83/10 (23 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Highest Chased: 350/3 (44 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Defended: 195/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs ENG
Team News
India
- Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament for the next three weeks, following a thumb injury.
- KL Rahul will open the inning in his absence, while Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik is expected to replace Dhawan in the starting line-up.
New Zealand
- Although the Black Caps are expected to go ahead with an unchanged line-up, Henry Nicholls could replace Colin Munro at the top of the order.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Key Players
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Trent Boult
Probable Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson