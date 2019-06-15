×
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan - Rain casts doubt over high profile clash

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
445   //    15 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST

One would hope for a sunny day when the arch- rivals face off against each other
One would hope for a sunny day when the arch- rivals face off against each other

What's the story?

In probably the biggest and most awaited match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, there is a forecast of showers in the afternoon that might result in a shortened game between India and Pakistan. Everyone would want a fifty over contest but, seeing the weather, the chances of that happening aren't very high.

In case you didn't know...

Rain has played the spoilsport in this World Cup so far. Three games had to be abandoned and one ended with no result, leaving fans frustrated and angry with the International Cricket Council for not planning a marquee tournament better. The lack of reserve days for league games has meant no cricket action was possible, dampening the spirits of fans following the tournament.

The washout between India and New Zealand saw a loss of almost ₹50 crore for the sponsors and in an eventuality that the India-Pakistan clash were to be called off, there could be a loss of upto ₹100 crores.

The heart of the matter

Manchester received heavy rainfall two days before the scheduled India versus Pakistan clash. The pitch was under the hover cover and the square was covered by sheets. However, few hours later, the rain went away and there was bright sunshine.

As per the weather forecasting website, Accuweather, light showers are on the cards on the day of India vs Pakistan clash, thus affecting the marquee clash between the arch-rivals. The match is likely to start on time but the forecast predicts 50 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Thus, there is very little chance for a full 50-over match.

What's next?

With political tensions on the rise, there is no bi-lateral cricket played between these two teams nowadays, and hence the World Cup match becomes even bigger. While a full length match would be ideal for everyone involved with the game, going by the recent trend where there have been four washouts including the India-New Zealand game, everyone would lap up a shortened India-Pakistan encounter.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Schedule & Time Table
Fetching more content...
