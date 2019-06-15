×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
908   //    15 Jun 2019, 14:56 IST

Pakistan had beaten India the last time these two teams met in England.
Pakistan had beaten India the last time these two teams met in England.

In Match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India will lock horns against the arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

In what will be one of the most anticipated games of this tournament, India will look to continue their dominance over Pakistan in World Cups, while the latter will want to break the jinx against India in World Cups.

The 'Men in Blue' currently enjoy a 6-0 win advantage in as many games between these two sides in the World Cup history and with an important encounter coming up, Pakistan will hope to re-create their top performance against India from the 2017 Champions Trophy title win.

The lead up to any India-Pakistan game has a different buzz associated with it, and given it is a World Cup match, the curiosity among fans is even more. The fact that Pakistan trounced India in their last encounter in England will be a huge morale booster for Sarfaraz and his men.

Though India will go in as favourites, the mercurial Pakistan side can beat any side on their day. They have shown signs of being unpredictable by coming second against West Indies and taking down the tournament favourites England in this World Cup.

The return in form of Mohammad Amir is a huge positive for Pakistan given the left-arm pacer has earned success against India in the past. Being the leading-wicket taker in the tournament so far, a lot will depend on Amir to produce early breakthroughs for his side.

The only concern for Pakistan happens to be their middle-order which succumbed under pressure even in their previous game against Australia. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed haven't really provided the impetus in the back-end of the innings.

The form of the trio in Imam ul-Haq, Babar Azam and M Hafeez has been promising ahead of the high-octane clash against India. They did fail to get their side across the line against Australia, but will hold the key to do the bulk of scoring against India.

If Pakistan can bat first and post a total anyway near to 280-300, they will find the Indian batting in a spot of bother with an in-form bowling attack. With the return of Wahab Riaz and Amir along with leg-spinner Shadab Khan, the bowling attack looks menacing and can do the damage to even a star-studded Indian batting line-up.

This encounter is certain to be a mouth-watering contest, as it always is when these two sides meet. The fans would hope that the rain-gods are a little kind and they get to witness an edge of a seat thriller with entertainment throughout the whole contest.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A combined India-Pakistan XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 22, India vs Pakistan -  Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats, and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Re-living the previous India-Pakistan World Cup Encounters
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 11, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20
AUS 101/2 (23.1 ov)
SL
LIVE
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Today, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us