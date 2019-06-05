×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: Bowlers pass with flying colours but batters need to do more

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
05 Jun 2019, 23:25 IST

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India may have ultimately won their opening match in the World Cup rather easily, with two and a half overs still remaining.

But this seemingly facile win should not hide the rather unimpressive Indian batting performance. The Indian side largely owes this win to its bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, in particular.

The Indian batting looked shaky and but for some uncharacteristically poor fielding from the South African fielders, with some crucial catches being dropped, it could have been curtains for India in this match.

No missed opportunity proved more costly than the one by David Miller. If he had held on to Rohit’s catch off Rabada’s bowling, India would have lost its top three batsmen with precious little on the board.

India’s record in One-day internationals when the top three fail is absolutely abysmal. It is true that the South African pacers were on target and bowled in the right channels, especially a fiery Rabada, and a disciplined Morris.

But the top three struggled big time and there were some loose wafts and close shaves too. One should not be too harsh on a team that has just won a match in admittedly trying conditions. But it is prudent not to gloss over the areas where one under-performed.

India’s batting has been its strength in recent years. But a closer look shows that such an impressive show is primarily due to its top three batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. At least one of them, and quite often two of them, contribute heavily to India’s score.

In this match, India came very close to losing its top three in the first fifteen overs. Though KL Rahul played an important knock today, his failure to kick on after getting a start yet again proves that he has a long way to go before he could be on par with the top three.

India must take confidence from this win, but should certainly try to fare better as a batting unit in the remaining matches. In their next match, against Australia, they should not depend on the largesse of their fielders, and instead create their own luck!

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why India hold the edge over South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: 3 key battles you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The Proteas search for redemption
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, South Africa vs India: Who will win the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Today
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 90/2 (17.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: New Zealand need 155 runs to won from 33.0 overs
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us