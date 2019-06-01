World Cup 2019 : Indian Cricket team goes paintballing in Southampton before clash against South Africa

Indian Cricket Team tried their hands on paintball before their inaugural match of CWC 19

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammates seemed to be in a relaxing mood ahead of their first World Cup encounter against South Africa on 5 June 2019. The Indian Cricket Team was seen trying their hands on paintball in Southampton. Virat Kohli took it to Instagram to express his feelings while enjoying the paintball experience with his boys.

The background

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World 2019 has begun in full flow as the host nation England and the mighty West Indian side have already secured their first win of the tournament. It has been a bad start for South Africa and Pakistan as they lost their opening match of the mega-event. The Indian side has been in a relaxing mood ahead of their first match which is scheduled to happen on 5th June 2019. The whole Indian side went on to have a great paintball session in Southampton to chill out ahead of the mega-event.

The heart of the matter

Virat Kohli took the help of Instagram to show how the boys were having the fun ahead of the big match day. The whole side looked in a joyous mood as they were spotted in the paintball suit in the pictures. The Punjabi rockstar, Shikhar Dhawan made the picture more entertaining with his signature pose.

The photographs featured the likes of all the Indian stars including Deepak Chahar who has been called up as a backup option for this event. Apart from this, the side also had a great practice session at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton with all the players sweating hard. Virat Kohli was also spotted practising hard in the nets.

India had thrashed Bangladesh in their final warm-up encounter but they had earlier lost a match to New Zealand in the build-up to the World Cup.

What's next?

India will open its 2019 World Cup campaign versus Faf du Plessis’ South Africa this Wednesday and will be looking to start the proceedings on a winning note.

