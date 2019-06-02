×
World Cup 2019: Injury scare for India as Kohli hurts his thumb during practice

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
309   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:12 IST

Team India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart was seen applying spray on Kohli's right thumb
Team India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart was seen applying spray on Kohli's right thumb

What's the story?

Team India has been sweating hard for the opening match of their World Cup campaign. However, what comes across as a real cause of concern, one of India's biggest players, Virat Kohli, has suffered an injury in the practice session.

In case you didn't know

Team India is scheduled to play South Africa in their opening encounter on Wednesday. After losing the first warm-up game against New Zealand, the Men in Blue struck form in the second and the last warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Kohli is undoubtedly the match-winner in the Indian team and a lot will depend on his performance in the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Kohli was hurt on his right thumb in a practice session on Saturday at Southampton in England. The Indian captain was in some discomfort because of the injury. Kohli got immediate treatment from India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart who was seen applying a spray on Kohli's thumb. Kohli was seen dipping his thumb in a glass of ice water while leaving the ground.

Even though no official announcement has been made by the team management, if this injury turns out to be serious, it will be a huge blow for Team India ahead of the game against South Africa. The team is already dealing with Kedar Jadhav's shoulder injury and surely doesn't want Kohli to miss any part of the tournament. Apart from his batting, Kohli's captaincy is extremely important for India. 

What's next?

Kohli has three days to regain full fitness before the crucial clash against South Africa on Wednesday. India is considered to be one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy but for that to happen, key players like Kohli will have to remain injury free throughout the tournament. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
