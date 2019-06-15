×
World Cup 2019: Injury updates for Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and others

Karthik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
399   //    15 Jun 2019, 19:47 IST

England v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 2019 Cricket World Cup has witnessed some quality display of cricketing skills. While this has brought joy to fans, injuries to key players have acted as a dampener. The popular saying 'Injuries are a part and parcel of sport' is true but these injuries also affect team combinations during the World Cup.

So, lets take a look at the latest injury updates for the Cricket World Cup.

Andre Russell

So far Dre Russ, the entertainer who was expected to light up the World Cup has been unable to do so. It has been partly due to poor shot selection and partly due to his persistent injury concern. Russell has always suffered from knee injuries and the same has come back to haunt him in the World Cup. Additionally, the wrist injury suffered during the Indian Premier League and back problems have hampered the big-hitter to a large extent.

Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan

When it looked like everything was plain sailing for England, two key players, Jason Roy and skipper Eoin Morgan also pulled up hamstring and back injuries respectively. They are due to have scans on their injuries and that has put them in massive doubt for England's next fixture against Afghanistan.

Marcus Stoinis

Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain during the match against India. Subsequently, he missed the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is expected that Australia will monitor Stoinis till the game against Bangladesh on 20th June. Stoinis has started to bat and has also been hitting the gym but Australia are taking no risks with his bowling as of now. In case, Stoinis doesn't recover in time, Australia will then begin to decide about his future in the tournament. The team has Mitchell Marsh as cover for Stoinis. He will replace Stoinis in case of the latter being ruled out of the World Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's star wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim became the latest casualty on Saturday. Rahim received a blow to his right hand while facing Mustafizur Rahman in a training session at Taunton. He quickly pulled out his gloves due to pain and then walked off from the scene. There hasn't been any further updates regarding Rahim's injury. Bangladesh will be hoping that it isn't too serious.

All these injuries have come at a wrong time for the participating teams. The tournament is entering an important phase and teams will be hoping to have fully fit squads. The fans would also wish the same considering that the above mentioned players are pivotal for their respective teams.



