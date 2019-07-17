×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: James Neesham's tryst with fate

Sidharta Sikdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
71   //    17 Jul 2019, 07:43 IST

James Neesham
James Neesham

It has barely been over two days since England were crowned champions. The cricketing world is hungover, still trying to make sense of how a dour World Cup final changed tracks to turn into one of the closest encounters in cup competitions across the world of sports. Those on the periphery of this elite game are navigating social media to gauge what this sudden fuss is all about.

It was a case of so near yet so far for the nice guys of cricket. They battled a low score, the belligerent English batting line-up as well as misfortune in the field and came up trumps only to fall foul to the laws of the game.

The Kiwis entrusted James Neesham with the task of gunning down 16 runs against world cricket's latest superstar in Jofra Archer. This was quite a turnaround for Neesham after having endured a mid-career slump at one point in which he nearly quit the game after being repeatedly overlooked. He returned to the side with the New Zealand squad tantalizingly close to being finalized for this edition. All it took was a 13-ball 47 against Sri Lanka which included 5 sixes off a Thisara Perera over.

Neesham had a decent World Cup. He had embodied the spirit of New Zealand's brand of cricket - being relentless and disciplined - contributing to the notion of the team being greater than the sum of its parts. Figures of 5/31 against an ever inspired Aghanistan and an unbeaten 97 in a rescue act against Pakistan were the highlights of his sojourn until he was summoned at dusk on the fateful Sunday afternoon.

The southpaw knocked off 13 by himself after a nervous Joffra Archer had begun with a wide. When Martin Guptill was caught short of his crease scampering for the non-existent second run, the all-rounder could only turn around and experience that sinking feeling. He simply could not have done any more.

What set the affable social media wisecrack apart from the rest of the 21 blokes participating was that this was not the first time he had played in a game of such epic proportions. In 2013, as a 23-year-old rookie plying his trade for the little fancied Otago Volts, he found himself named in the eleven to face Highveld Lions from South Africa in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.

The encounter in Jaipur culminated in a thrilling tie with both sides having managed 167 each. Neesham aced the chase making an unbeaten 52 off 25 illustrated with 4 sixes while the batsmen around him failed to make it into double digits.

He walked out once again for the Super Over, a bit of a novelty back in those days having replaced the bowl out not too long ago. With the help of skipper Brendon McCullum, the pair of them managed to take 13 off Sohail Tanvir with Neesham managing to get him away to the fence first ball and McCullum finishing it off with a maximum.

It was 14 to get for Highveld Lions to seal the game when Neesham was handed the ball despite the presence of Neil Wagner in the ranks. Quinton de Kock was in no mood to allow the contest any leeway as he smoked the first ball for a boundary following it up with a six leaving young Jimmy only 4 to defend of as many deliveries. His perfect night had just been turned upside down. 

Advertisement

He bowled a full delivery outside off to get De Kock off strike with a single and got Jean Symes to hole out at mid off the next. 3 runs were needed off 2 now but the dangerman De Kock was back on strike. A single was what he could muster off the delivery aimed away from his body. Dwaine Pretorious now had to score 2 runs off the last delivery to win the game. He managed to get the ball away but was run out trying to complete the victory lap. The Super Over was thus tied and the Volts claimed the victory having hit just one boundary more than the Lions.

Neesham was named the Man of the Match and basking in glory proclaimed it to be the biggest night of his life. Little did he know that he would have to do it all over again 6 years down the line for his country in a World Cup final only to end up on the side which hit fewer boundaries.

Life came a full circle for Jimmy Neesham on the 14th of July 2019 but he is richer for the experience. He is destiny's child, a man for a Super Over.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Otago Volts Cricket James Neesham ICC Lord's Cricket Ground New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
CLT20: 5 worst moments of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 catches of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Analysis of New Zealand's campaign 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Most Runs Scored | Who will be the top scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India must find a way to play Kedar Jadhav against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top three fielders of the tournament 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semifinal 1, IND vs NZ: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are likely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England and New Zealand Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us