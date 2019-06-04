World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer, Jason Roy & Sarfaraz Ahmed slapped with fines after England-Pakistan match

Karthik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 04 Jun 2019, 16:31 IST

England's Jason Roy and Jofra Archer were fined 15% of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to their indiscretions during the team's loss against Pakistan on Monday in the World Cup.

Jason Roy received his fine due to an "audible obscenity" during the 14th over of the match post a misfield by England while Jofra Archer showed "obvious dissent" as a reaction towards a wide call by the umpire in the 27th over.

This would have rubbed more salt into their wounds considering that England lost in what turned to be a completely unexpected result for the hosts. England, favourites for the team, were expected to easily win the match against a struggling Pakistan side.

Both Roy and Archer have received one demerit point each, which can lead to a ban if a player gets four within 24 months.

It was just not England's who were slapped on their wrist as Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was also fined 20% but this was due to the team's slow over rate. His teammates were each fined 10% for the breach as "Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration", the ICC said.

This adds more drama to a relatively ill-natured match. Both teams were warned by the umpires for throwing the ball in on the bounce too often. The umpires were concerned that the ball could lose its proper shape which could, in turn, pave way for unnatural reverse swing.

England's keeper-batsman Jos Buttler also had a look at the ball when he departed after losing his wicket.

England's skipper Morgan said:

"There were discussions throughout the whole of the two innings. The umpires came to me mid-innings and seemed to think that we were throwing the ball in on the bounce too much or it was being over-exaggerated."

"They emphasised it would be the same for both. The conversations that were stopping the game were that Pakistan were doing the same thing."

"Jos was just intrigued to see the ball. When the ball is hit against the LED boards it does scuff it up quite a lot so he was just interested to see if the ball was more scuffed up."

England will look to put this loss behind them and return to winning ways against Bangladesh while Pakistan will want to maximize the momentum that the win against England would have given them.