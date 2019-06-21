World Cup 2019: Kamran Akmal calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against Pakistan cricket team

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

Kamran Akmal has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against the Pakistan cricket team for their poor showing in the 2019 World Cup so far.

In case you didn't know...

India inflicted a crushing 89-run defeat to their arch-rivals Pakistan via DLS method in their crucial World Cup encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. Owing to their brilliant overall performance, India continued their winning streak against Pakistan at the World Cups.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and sent India to bat first in conditions favouring the batting side in the first innings. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul quickly capitalized on Ahmed's poor decision and gave India a solid start. The huge opening partnership provided India with much needed momentum as they ultimately finished at 336/5 in 50 overs.

Sharma was the Man of the Match as he played a match-winning innings of 140 off just 113 balls before getting dismissed. On the other hand, Pakistan could only manage 212/6 in their rain-shortened quota of 40 overs, eventually losing the match by 89 runs via DLS method. Since the defeat, Pakistan players have faced major backlash from pundits and supporters alike.

The heart of the matter

Akmal is yet to get over the defeat and vented out his frustration. Talking to Pakistan's English daily 'The Nation', the wicket-keeper said:

"Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for the greens caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meagre 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents."

"I request Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) patron, to start ruthless accountability and all those, who inflicted huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must face the music. We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to a much higher level."

What's next?

Pakistan will next face South Africa on Sunday.