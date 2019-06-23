World Cup 2019: Kumar Sangakkara reveals who can break his record for most consecutive ODI centuries

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 347 // 23 Jun 2019, 16:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kumar Sangakkara

What's the story?

In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara opined that Indian skipper Virat Kohli can break his record of four consecutive ODI centuries.

In case you don't know…

Sangakkara scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. Sangakkara created history by scoring 105, 117, 104 and 124 against Bangladesh, England, Australia, and Scotland respectively.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Sangakkara was asked 25 questions in a special segment of an interview with Cricinfo. One of the questions was about who he felt could equal or even break his record of four consecutive centuries.

Sangakkara, in reply, said: "Quite a few of them but Virat Kohli stands head and shoulders above the rest.”

Kohli already owns a record of his own, having struck three ODI centuries in a row in a bilateral series against West Indies in 2018. Kohli scored 140, 157 and 107 in the first three matches of that series, becoming the only Indian to achieve such a feat.

There are 8 other players who have accomplished a similar feat previously - Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, Herschelle Gibbs, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ross Taylor, Babar Azam, and Jonny Bairstow.

However, none of these batsmen managed to equal Sangakkara's record. It's pertinent to note that Sangakkara himself believes Kohli would be the one to surpass him and it will be interesting to see if the Indian skipper can actually manage to achieve the milestone.

What's next?

Kohli has scored three consecutive half-centuries in this World Cup so far, but has failed to convert any of them into a three-digit score. India have four matches to play in the league stage and, in all likelihood, at least one more in the semifinal and Indian fans will be hoping Kohli can use these games to break Sangakkara's record.