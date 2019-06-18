World Cup 2019: Lungi Ngidi fit to return to the Proteas squad

Lungi Ngidi's return will be a big boost for the struggling Proteas

In a recent interaction with the media, Lungi Ngidi has announced that he is fit and would possibly return to the South African squad for their next encounter against New Zealand.

In South Africa’s match against Bangladesh, Lungi Ngidi injured his hamstring and had to leave the field without bowling his full quota of 10 overs.

The struggling South African side will definitely rejoice the return to fitness of the 28-year-old pacer, as they can’t afford to lose any more matches in the tournament. Lungi Ngidi confirmed his availability in a media interaction.

“It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright. It's just been frustrating not being able to play. I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100%. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100% then you're not ready to play.”

He also added that the un-tested middle order of the New Zealand side could possibly be a weak link in their line-up.

“I don't think their middle and lower order has been tested enough. They have got the bulk of their runs at the top of the order, so if we can get one or two maybe we can test them. I think then you could be looking at a different situation with their batting.”

The Faf du Plessis led side has won only a single match in the tournament so far and have lost three of their four completed matches apart from a washed out game. The reeling South Africans would get a certain boost with Ngidi’s return.

The Proteas will be looking to get the better of the New Zealand side when the two teams face off in Birmingham on the 19th of June. They need the two points desperately and will give it their everything in-order to get those two points in their bag.