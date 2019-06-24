×
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will win the award?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    24 Jun 2019, 19:08 IST

Who will be the Man of the Tournament?
Who will be the Man of the Tournament?

The 4th week of ICC World Cup 2019 has injected fresh excitement into the tournament as none of the matches were abandoned due to rain and the fans finally witnessed some nail-biting finishes. The race to the semifinals is hotter than ever before as 7 teams are fighting for the 4 spots.

The big match-winners came to the party this week as they helped their teams win games from crunch situations. Aaron Finch, Rohit Sharma and Joe Root continued to sparkle, solidifying their chances of winning the 'Man of the Tournament' award.

However, we saw some new heroes take center stage too in the fourth week. Here are the top 3 picks for the Man of the Tournament award after week 4 -

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 5, Runs - 425, Highest Score - 124*, Wickets - 5

The Bangladeshi all-rounder has impressed the cricket universe with his mind-blowing performances in the group stage of the World Cup. Shakib has played 5 matches and scored 425 runs, including 2 hundreds.

His 5 wickets with the ball have helped him become the top all-rounder of the World Cup.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 5, Wickets - 15, Bowling Strike Rate - 18.40

The Pakistani pacer is in the form of his life at the moment. He had a poor season with the ball in 2018-19 but Amir has troubled the batsmen with his left-arm pace in the World Cup.

He has scalped 15 wickets in the 5 matches that he has played in the World Cup. This means he picks an impressive 3 wickets in a match on average. The highest wicket-taker of the tournament has been Pakistan's best player in the group stage.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 5, Runs - 373, Highest Score - 148*, Centuries - 2

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been instrumental in his team's success at the World Cup. He played two match-winning innings in the fourth week of the mega event, and is the key reason behind the Kiwis' success in the group stage so far.

With 373 runs in 4 innings, Williamson is 5th in the run-scorer charts but the way he is playing, he may soon attain the top position.

Wild Cards to win the award - David Warner (447 runs in 6 matches) and Jofra Archer (15 wickets in 6 matches)

Which player do you think will win the Man of the Tournament award? Let us know in the comments box below.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Shakib Al Hasan
