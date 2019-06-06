World Cup 2019: Match 11, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Pakistan v Sri Lanka CWC 2019

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka made a resounding comeback in their previous fixtures against England and Afghanistan respectively. Now, they will look to build on their momentum when they will face each other in the eleventh fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Friday, June 7.

Match Details

Date: 7th June 2019 (Friday)

Time: 02:30 PM (Pakistan), 03:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Weather Report

Bristol is unlikely to deliver a full game with heavy rain expected during the match hours.

Pitch Report

The Nottingham pitch is usually ideal for batting but the overcast conditions will serve the pacers better.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: The Asian Rivals, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have played 149 completed ODIs against each other with the Greens winning 90 of those and the Islanders 58.

In the World Cup: Pakistan holds a wonderful record against Sri Lanka with seven wins in seven games.

In England: The Greens (4-0) have lost an ODI match against Sri Lanka in England.

Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan ended their 11-match winless streak in their CWC fixture against England and they will love to add some points on Friday.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman & Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq (44 runs from 58 balls), Fakhar Zaman (36 runs from 40 balls) and Babar Azam (63 runs from 66 balls), provided a strong batting platform against England, which was later carried forward by Mohammad Hafeez (84 runs from 62 balls) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (55 runs from 44 balls). All of these players were in good touch against England and the management will need them to replicate their show against Sri Lanka.

Bowling

Key Players - Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz & Shadab Khan

Wahab Riaz was the pick of the lot with three wickets while Mohammad Amir (2/67) and Shadab Khan (2/63) shared four scalps among them. The performance of their key bowlers in the previous game is seen as a huge relief for Pakistan and the skipper will need them to play a similar role against Sri Lanka.

Expected Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Sri Lankans somehow managed to avoid Afghanistan scare in their last fixture but now they need to defy all the stats and odds against a strong Pakistan line-up.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera & Angelo Mathews

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera have been only consistent performers for the Sri Lankan side and Sri Lanka's batting seems too relied heavily on these two. Meanwhile, the failure of Angelo Mathews is hurting them badly and the management will need him to regain his lost form and play a hefty innings on Friday.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Lasith Malinga & Nuwan Pradeep

Nuwan Pradeep (4/31) and Lasith Malinga (3/39) wiped out the Afghan batters with their destructive spells and it would be interesting to see if they can repeat it against Pakistan.

Expected Playing XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (W), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.