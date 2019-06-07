×
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
32   //    07 Jun 2019, 22:21 IST

England vs Bangladesh
England vs Bangladesh

After losing their respective fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand, both England and Bangladesh will aim to get back on the winning track when they clash in the 12th fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both the teams have produced nerve-racking performances during their earlier world cup clashes and the fans will expect a similar competition this year as well.

Match Details

Date: 8th June 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Weather Report

The chilly weather in Cardiff will make the spectators shrink in their blankets, while the predicted traces of rain might delay the match proceedings during early hours.

Pitch Report

The well balanced Rose Bowl track is known for its perfect balance between the bat and the ball, which means a tight and mouth-watering contest is expected between these teams.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: England holds a strong head to head record against Bangladesh with 16 wins in their 20 overall fixtures.

In CWC: In their three world cup face-offs, the Tigers hold a psychological edge with two back to back wins in 2011 (by 2 wickets) and 2015 (by 15 runs), while the English side won their only cwc clash in 2007 by four wickets.

In England: The British bamboozles the scoreline with six wins in seven games.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team

The ground has been quite lucky for the Asian side having secured wins against Australia (2005) and New Zealand (2017), and the Tigers will look to add another name in this list.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal & Mushfiqur Rahim

Shakib Al Hasan has been in incredible touch with respective scores of 75 and 64 against South Africa and New Zealand. Mushfiqur Rahim (78 & 19) and Soumya Sarkar (42 & 25) have also been consistent for the team. Tamim Iqbal is another key player to watch out for.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan & Mashrafe Mortaza

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-47) and Mossadek Hossain (2-33) were quite impressive against the Kiwis, and it will be a certain plus if they replicate their show against England. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman will be their key options during the initial and death overs.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.

England

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team

England's unbeaten ODI streak was halted by Pakistan last time out and one should expect them to make a resounding comeback against Bangladesh.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Eoin Morgan, Joe Root & Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler (103 runs from 73 balls) and Joe Root (107 runs from 103 balls) were in phenomenal touch against Pakistan. While skipper Eoin Morgan (9) and Jason Roy (8) failed to pick starts last time out, they will be itching to play a big knock in the next game.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes & Moeen Ali

All-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali both snared three wickets in the last game. Jofra Archer (0/79), their star performer in the opening clash, went for plenty against Pakistan, and he might be asked to make quick adjustments to his bowling and pick early wickets against Bangladesh.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (W), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket England Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Eoin Morgan
