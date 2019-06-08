World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why England will win the match

Joe Root, England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

It has been a rather interesting tournament thus far with the rain taking over the clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. England, the host nation, were given a rude shock when a rejuvenated Pakistan defeated them a few days back.

They would want to put their campaign back on track and put on a commanding display against Bangladesh. Bangladesh have had a spirited run of form heading into this fixture. They convincingly defeated the Proteas and pushed the Kiwis really close.

England missed Liam Plunkett against Pakistan. The seamer offers control and his variations are crucial in the middle-overs for England. With one win and one defeat, this is a crucial game for both sides and a win here will certainly enhance their top-four chances.

Here are a few reasons why England would start as favourites and win today's clash against Bangladesh:

England's bowlers, Jofra Archer, in particular, can exploit Bangladesh's weakness against the short ball

Jofra Archer and the other English fast bowlers like Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood will look to exploit the weakness of the Bangladesh batsmen when they are bounced. Also, their technique is a bit fragile when the conditions suit swing bowling.

England must use their fast bowlers in short spells and ask them to go all out. Bangladesh are coming off two confident performances and will look to attack the English fast bowlers. It is here that the hosts must pull out few tricks especially with the way Eoin Morgan uses his bowlers.

If the pitch in the rain-curtailed match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were to give an indication of what's to expect today, then England have the perfect bowling attack to exploit those conditions. Expect England to win convincingly on Saturday.

