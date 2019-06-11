×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Match 16, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - One player from each team who can make a difference

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
54   //    11 Jun 2019, 14:02 IST
South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh have had a pretty good tournament so far. Having played against South Africa, New Zealand, and England at the beginning of their campaign they have managed to put on some impressive performances.

They convincingly defeated the Proteas in their first game and pushed the Kiwis deep in a tense encounter. They were found wanting a little bit against the hosts England where they came up against Jason Roy and his brilliance.

Despite chasing a mammoth total of 387 runs which was daunting from the start, they put on a fight and the number one raked allrounder in the world Shakib Al Hasan’s century was magnificent. They were outclassed by a better team on the day, but the fight was never missing.

Sri Lanka on the other have been listless with the bat right through this World Cup. They just haven’t been able to put on competitive totals for their bowling attack to defend. Despite a collapse against Afghanistan where they lost seven wickets for 36 runs, the bowlers- Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep bailed them out.

The two batsmen in their side based on talent and experience, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis have scored a combined total of 2 runs so far in CWC 2019. That probably sums up Sri Lanka’s situation rather well as they take on a spirited, confident Bangladesh today:

Here’s looking at one player from each team who can make a difference for their side.

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh

The #1 ranked all rounder in the world- Shakib Al Hasan
The #1 ranked all rounder in the world- Shakib Al Hasan

The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket - Shakib Al Hasan shoulders the batting responsibility of the side apart from players like Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. He has been in red hot batting form of late.

Shakib has scored a fifty in each of his last four innings, including a feisty century against England albeit in a losing cause. His biggest attribute lies in his ability to move up or down the batting order as the match situation requires him to.

Advertisement

His bowling is underrated but is extremely crucial in the middle-overs and death overs to put a curb on the oppositions scoring. Looking at how the Lankans have faired as a batting unit thus far in this tournament, it won’t be a surprise if he causes lot of troubles to their right-handed batsmen in particular.

Lasith Malinga - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's hopes rest on the able shoulders of Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka's hopes rest on the able shoulders of Lasith Malinga

Probably the only player in this Sri Lanka fifteen-member squad who doesn’t deserve to be part of such a underperforming unit, Lasith Malinga has been a star performer and match-winner all these years for Sri Lanka and for also the franchise teams he has represented.

In what would be his swansong from international cricket, Malinga showed us what he is made of. With their backs to their back, and with the possibility of losing to Afghanistan, ‘Slinga’ Malinga produced a match-winning spell.

He was backed up superbly by Nuwan Pradeep and between them they snaffled seven wickets. It was Malinga’s initial burst that ruffled Afghanistan’s batsmen. He utilised their inexperience to play in such hostile, moving conditions to the fullest.

His ODI record where has bagged 325 wickets at a reasonable average of 29.18 makes for fine reading especially considering he is used mainly in the death overs. Against Bangladesh he has scalped 24 wickets in nine games at a very miserly average of 17.23.

With Pradeep out of this clash with a dislocated finger, Sri Lanka’s hopes completely rest on the Malinga’s shoulders. Will he deliver, or will the Bangladesh batsmen play out his threat?

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Lasith Malinga Shakib Al Hasan 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Team Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 16, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
BAN vs SL 11th June 2019 When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Live Score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh 'full of hope' and 'hunger' - Mashrafe Mortaza ahead of Sri Lanka showdown
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Vaas knocks up four first up in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 9, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Chaminda Vaas - the record-holder for most wickets in the first over of an ODI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Today, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Start delayed:
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us