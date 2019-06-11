×
World Cup 2019: Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
164   //    11 Jun 2019, 12:51 IST

Australia vs Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan

Pakistan will head into Wednesday's crucial World Cup game high on confidence, having beaten the favourites and co-hosts England at Trent Bridge on 3rd June. As their last match against Sri Lanka was washed out, Pakistan have three points from as many games.

Australia, on the other hand, started the tournament brightly, beating Afghanistan and West Indies before being given a reality check by India, who outplayed them at the Oval last Sunday.

Although Australia have history on their side, having recently thrashed Pakistan in a five-match ODI series in the U.A.E., no one can take Pakistan lightly as they can beat any team on their day.

Match Details

Date: 12th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton


Weather Report

Weather has played a spoilsport this World Cup, with two games already being abandoned. Showers are expected over Taunton throughout the week. There are 50 percent chances of light showers on the matchday which might affect the game as well.


Pitch Report

In the last game at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Afghanistan were up against New Zealand and the Asians weren’t able to cope with the seam and bounce from Jimmy Neesham. The pitch will assist the quicks as the overhead conditions are expected to be overcast.


Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: 

Total matches played- 103

Pakistan- 32

Australia- 67

No result- 03

Tie-01


In CWC: 

Total matches played- 09

Pakistan- 04

Australia- 05


In England and Wales:

Total matches played- 08

Pakistan - 03

Australia- 05


Probable XI:

Pakistan are expected to go with the same XI which won against England.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

Although Nathan Coulter-Nile was very impressive with the bat against West Indies, his bowling has left a lot to be desired. Australia may rope in Jason Behrendorff in place of him against Pakistan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa


Live coverage:

The Pakistan vs Australia match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

The online streaming of the match will be available at Hotstar.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Aaron Finch World Cup 2019 Schedule & Time Table ICC World Cup 2019 Venues 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
