World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Windies will win their opening encounter

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
86   //    30 May 2019, 23:37 IST

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The two most unpredictable teams in cricket history, West Indies and Pakistan will lock horns at Trent Bridge as the 2019 World Cup moves into its second day. Both Pakistan and West Indies have won the World Cup in the past but the last two decades have not been great for the two nations in terms of ODI cricket.

Pakistan have never reached a World Cup final since 1999 whereas West Indies had to play the World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup. But, none of the historic things will matter when they go head-to-head against each other in the 2nd match.

Looking at the way the two sides played in the warm-up games, it is easy to pick West Indies as the winner of this contest. The fact that Pakistan lost their match to Afghanistan while West Indies squashed New Zealand in the warm-ups reaffirms the above statement.

West Indies have been unstoppable in T20 cricket and they have recently turned around their 50 overs format as well. All the batsmen of Windies are in top form and the only reason for worry for the Men in Maroon is the form of their bowlers.

But given how vulnerable the Pakistani batsmen are against quality pace bowling, expect the two time World Champions to get off to a winning start at Trent Bridge.

West Indies have the most dangerous batting line-up in the tournament with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Shai Hope all in top form. And, considering that the momentum is also on West Indies' side, we can back the Caribbean men to win the match against Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Andre Russell Chris Gayle
Fetching more content...
