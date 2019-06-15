×
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
13   //    15 Jun 2019, 22:24 IST

 

Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed
Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed

The moment of truth has finally arrived as India and Pakistan will clash in the highly anticipated contest at Manchester on Sunday. The India-Pakistan rivalry has produced some high-voltage matches in the World Cup in the past. And irrespective of the recent fortunes of the two teams, it would be unwise to assume the result this time is a foregone conclusion.

Speaking of current form, India have an upper hand over their arch-rivals. The Men in Blue have had a good start to the tournament, winning their first two games against South Africa and Australia before the washed out game against New Zealand.

However, Shikhar Dhawan's injury will force the team to disturb its settled combination. While Vijay Shankar is set to replace Dhawan in the playing XI, KL Rahul will open the innings.

India might also ponder upon bringing an extra seamer in Mohammad Shami in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament so far. After suffering a huge defeat against West Indies in their first match, Pakistan stunned the hosts England, only to lose a close match against Australia.

This is what Pakistan are known for - their unpredictability. However, the team will have to play out of their skin against India to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Key battles

Kohli and Rohit vs Amir

After the fifer against Australia, Mohammad Amir's confidence will be sky high. Amir has caused a lot of troubles to the Indian batsmen in the past, and the experienced Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will know the importance of seeing off the left-arm seamer without letting him cause much damage.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar vs Pakistan's top order

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have done a commendable job for Pakistan in the recent past. However, they will be up against the in-form duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah will look to get rid of Pakistan's top-order cheaply to push Pakistan on the back foot.

Who will win today's match?

It is extremely difficult to predict the winner of an India-Pakistan clash but looking at the current form, expect Team India to maintain its unbeaten run against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team
