World Cup 2019: Match 23, West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 16 Jun 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can West Indies outclass Bangladesh?

West Indies take on Bangladesh for match 23 of the World Cup 2019 on Monday, June 17th at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Both these sides are in a similar position in the points table with just one win and one no result from four games and need a win to move forward in the points table.

Bangladesh are coming off a washed out encounter against Sri Lanka and will want to make the most of the game time they are expected to get in Taunton, with not much rain expected as per the forecast.

West Indies, meanwhile were comprehensively beaten by England as the West Indies potent bowling attack failed to make a mark and handed England an eight-wicket victory.

With all to play for in this important clash, let us take a look at who has the edge in this encounter.

If West Indies bat first

West Indies are a side which can really demolish the opposition on their day and Bangladesh could be that kind of the opposition for this side which needs a win. The likes of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will be looking to go big at a batting paradise in Taunton.

With players like Hetmyer, Andre Russell set to provide a crunching finish and their intimidating pace bowling attack incisive enough to trouble the opposition, West Indies can easily win if they post a score of around 340-360 runs.

If Bangladesh bat first

Their star player Shakib Al Hasan is racing against time to make a recovery, veteran Tamim Iqbal is finding his feet while their pace attack is slowly getting settled. Bangladesh can be a pretty unpredictable side with so many factors to consider.

They have surprisingly batted with a lot of attacking intent and though they don't have too many names to boast of, they have capable players to score runs. If they can make a score of around 300-320 runs, their bowling attack comprising of Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan can choke the Windies to get a victory for their side.

Who will win?

Though it looks like a pretty balanced encounter, West Indies are easy favorites to win this match. Injury-hit Bangladesh might not have enough firepower in their bowling unit to put the West Indies batting unit under pressure and this could be a vital feature that could hand Jason Holder's side a win.