World Cup 2019, Match 25, NZ v SA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    18 Jun 2019, 12:30 IST

South Africa v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The underachievers of ICC Cricket World Cup, South Africa, finally registered their first victory of the 2019 World Cup by thrashing Afghanistan in their previous match. It was a clinical display from Faf du Plessis' men, and the skipper would be hoping for his players to continue the same form in the upcoming fixtures.

Their next opponent happen to be the unbeaten New Zealand side, who are flying high with three wins in four. The other game, against India, was washed out due to rain.

Looking back at the last time New Zealand and South Africa met in a World Cup encounter, the former battered the Proteas in the 2015 semi-final. Once again, should they defeat South Africa, it will be all but over for Faf du Plessis and co.

Here's how the Proteas could line-up:

The experienced Hashim Amla and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock will open the innings for South Africa, followed by the calm Aiden Markram at number 3.

Captain Faf du Plessis will bat at number 4 and he will have the back of newbie Rassie van der Dussen at number 5. David Miller will play the role of finisher at number 6.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris will be the team's fast bowling all-rounders while Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks form the bowling attack.

Key Players for South Africa

Batsmen - Quinton de Kock and David Miller

The South African innings will need a good start and a good finish
The South African innings will need a good start and a good finish
Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will have to play a big innings against New Zealand to ensure that his side post a huge total on the board. More so, his explosive nature early on in the innings could help South Africa cross the 300-run mark as well.

The team will also require the finisher, David Miller, to hit the ball out of the park consistently in the slog overs.

Bowlers - Imran Tahir and Chris Morris

They will have to support Kagiso Rabada
They will have to support Kagiso Rabada

While it goes without saying that Kagiso Rabada is the spearhead of the South African bowling attack, the Proteas will need the other bowlers to step up and deliver. Therefore, Chris Morris' execution on the other end is vital.

Imran Tahir's leg-spin will be key for the African team, as always. The way he came in and dismantled the Afghanistan middle order in the previous game clearly underpinned how brutal a game-changer he can prove to be.

South Africa's Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks.

