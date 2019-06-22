World Cup 2019, Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Why Pakistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 47 // 22 Jun 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan are the favourites to win the match against South Africa on Sunday at Lords

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup entering its 4th week. Pakistan has not had a great World Cup this year as they suffered a huge defeat against India. They have won just one game and are currently 9th in the table. They would want to win the game and move up in the points table.

Despite the defeat against India, Pakistan had a few positives to take from that match as their three star performers got back in form. Mohammad Amir with the ball and the batting duo of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman tried their best to save the match.

Coming to the game against the Proteas, Pakistan always have an upper hand in the bowling department as they have 2 prime left-handed fast bowlers in their side. In the English conditions, such pacers can easily make a lot of impact. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are 2 guys who could turn the game at any moment.

The side also has the likes of Babar Azam, who has been looking in great touch in this edition of the World Cup. The star player has been performing well for his side and he can create troubles for the Proteas bowlers. The partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez would be the key for Pakistan. They have played well together in the tournament so far.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir are the 2 players, who need to fire up if Pakistan are to get back on track in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how Sarfaraz Ahmed captains the side for the latter part of the tournament but given how South Africa has fared in this tournament, expect Pakistan to prevail in the battle of equals at Lord’s on Sunday.