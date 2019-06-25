World Cup 2019, Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 106 // 25 Jun 2019, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pakistan carry on with the winning momentum?

Pakistan, full of hope after beating South Africa will take on the unbeaten Black Caps who have been clinical so far at Edgbaston on Wednesday, 26th June for match 33 of World Cup 2019.

Match Details

Date: 26th June (Wednesday)

Time: 2:30 PM (Pakistan), 9:30 PM (New Zealand), 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM (IST), (England)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather Report

Fans will have a pleasant day with the temperature set to be hovering between 16 and 19 degree celsius. No rain is expected during the duration of the game although extended cloud cover will be present.

Pitch Report

Edgbaston always offers a promising cricket encounter with a balanced wicket that offers a lot of spin and bounce to the spinners. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and seamers will have a bit of zip off the wicket.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have met on numerous occasions and Pakistan lead 54-48 in 103 completed ODIs.

In World Cup: These sides have faced off 8 times in the World Cup and Pakistan lead 6-2.

In England: Pakistan lead on this count as well as they have a 3-1 lead over the Black Caps for games played in England.

Advertisement

At Edgbaston: New Zealand won the one and only game both these sides have played at Edgbaston.

New Zealand

The Kiwis were pretty lucky in getting a win after a late assault from Carlos Brathwaite.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

The Kiwi batsmen have put up commendable individual performances but have still failed to click together as a batting unit as seen in recent games. Martin Guptill will be raring to go big after a couple of failures while the high-flying Kane Williamson will look to continue in the same vein. Ross Taylor too will have to play an important role.

The likes of Colin De Grandhomme and James Neesham have been good with their slog and they can boost them to a good total.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry

The New Zealand pacers have been brilliant so far in the tournament and have bowled with real pace and venom and will look to remove the Pakistani top order with another convincing show.

Boult especially will look to move the ball away from the openers while Lockie will come steaming in and dole out balls at over 145 KPH at a consistent rate. The medium pacers in James Neesham and Colin De Grandhomme have also bowled very well and have ably supported the main trio.

On a turning Edgbaston wicket, Mitchell Santner too has to play a huge role.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan

Pakistan's hopes have risen after a thumping win over the Proteas.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul-Haq and Babar Azam

Pakistan need a good, cautious start against New Zealand because they become vulnerable if they aren't able to pick up early wickets. The talented Pakistani openers haven't really put up a commanding performance and not a single 100-run stand has come from them. They'll look to shine in this fixture while the ever-consistent Babar Azam will look to match the prowess of Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor.

Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed might have to play a key role as well.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan

Mohammad Amir has been brilliant thus far and is well set to continue picking up wickets and his performance will be a major factor in deciding who wins this tie. Shadab Khan will certainly have some turn in the wicket and he may have to play a huge role in controlling the middle overs along with Imad Wasim.

Wahab Riaz, who has been the main wicket-taker during the death overs will be important as well while Hasan Ali is expected to come in due to Shaheen Afridi's poor performance against Pakistan.

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.