World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan picks his best combined XI for the tournament

What's the story?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his dream XI from the current World Cup edition. Top two ODI players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have found a place in his team.

In case you didn't know...

2019 World Cup will begin in England from 30th May. It is said to be one of the most competitive World Cups ever. ICC went with the ten-team format instead of the traditional style where we use to see around 14 teams including the Associate Nations.

The heart of the matter

Michael Vaughan felt this is England's best opportunity to win their maiden World Cup. Here is what he said while talking to BBC:

"It’s the best opportunity in my time for England – I remember 1992 as a youngster, watching that final at college. They got to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy [in 2017] two years ago but didn’t get over the line on that occasion. They’ve got to see that as a real positive experience and if they get into the semis again, play smart cricket. ”

The former England captain also went to pick his best XI from the 2019 Work Cup squads. The team has dashing openers in Rohit Sharma and David Warner. The openers are followed by Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Vaughan picked Jos Buttler over MS Dhoni for the wicket-keeping spot. Surprisingly, he went with the England all-rounder Ben Stokes ahead of all other in-form all-rounders.

When it comes to spinners, the former England captain picked two leg spinners in Shadab Khan from Pakistan and Adil Rashid from England. However, the no.1 spinner Rashid Khan was picked as the 12th man. Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were the three pace bowlers.

Michael Vaughan's dream XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Butler, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. 12th man: Rashid Khan

What's next?

England is set to take on South Africa in the opening game of the mega event.