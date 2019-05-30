×
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sets fielding while batting against Bangladesh

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
45   //    30 May 2019, 04:07 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

What's the story?

Apparently, MS Dhoni can't stop himself from captaincy duties. On Tuesday, he shocked everyone by suggesting a field change for Bangladesh while he was batting.

In case you didn't know...

India played Bangladesh in their last warm-up match before the World Cup on Tuesday. Thanks to brilliant innings from KL Rahul and MS Dhoni, India was able to win the match by 95 runs.

The heart of the matter

MS Dhoni has the ability to wow the audience with his power hitting but he shocked everyone with something else during his batting. In the 40th over of the innings, Sabbir Rahman was bowling to the former Indian captain. MS Dhoni, who was looking in brilliant knick, stopped Rahman midway in his run-up.

Then he pointed towards a fielder who was in an awkward position. He seemingly suggested towards the fielder and suggested Sabbir Rahman change his position. The fact that the bowler listened to MS Dhoni shocked everyone. Even the commentators admitted that the fielder was fielding in an awkward position. This incidence is a testament of how much Dhoni gets involved in the match.

Here is a video of the incident in the match between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, India got off to a slow start after losing Shikhar Dhawan early. Virat Kohli was in good form but he failed to complete his half-century. Then MS Dhoni and KL Rahul got together at the crease and built a good partnership. Both the batsmen completed brilliant centuries as India was able to put a score of 359 on the board.

Bangladesh got off to a great start but Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal put breaks on their progress by picking three wickets each.

What's next?

This win would be a good confidence booster for the Men in Blue ahead of the World Cup. Virat Kohli's men will open their campaign vs South Africa on 5th June.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
