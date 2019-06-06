World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a thrilling finish

New Zealand register their 2nd win of World Cup 2019

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets in a thrilling encounter to register their 2nd successive win of the ICC World Cup 2019 played at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first. Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal got off to a positive start adding 45 runs. Matt Henry got the breakthrough dismissing Soumya Sarkar for 25. At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh were 49 for 1.

Lockie Ferguson dismissed the other opener Tamim Iqbal for 24 runs. The experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings taking singles and hitting the bad balls away for boundaries. Rahim and Shakib added 50 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan reached his fifty off 54 balls and added 41 runs for the 4th wicket along with Mithun. Colin de Grandhomme got the breakthrough dismissing Shakib for 64.

After the fall of Shakib, Mithun and Mahmudullah added 28 runs for the 5th wicket. The New Zealand bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and bowled Bangladesh out for 244 in 49.2 overs. Matt Henry was the pick of bowlers for Kiwis with 4 wickets.

Chasing the target of 245 runs to win, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got off to a blistering start adding 35 runs for the opening wicket. Shakib Al Hasan got the breakthrough dismissing Martin Guptill for 25. Before the end of power play overs, Shakib dismissed the other opener Colin Munro for 24. At the end of 10 overs, New Zealand were 55 for 2.

After the power play overs, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steadied the innings with attacking stroke play. Taylor showed his class and created pressure on Bangladesh bowlers. The experienced Taylor reached his fifty off 40 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the breakthrough as he dismissed Kane Williamson for 40 runs. Williamson and Ross Taylor added 105 runs for the 3rd wicket. In the same over, Miraz struck again dismissing Tom Latham for 0.

Mosaddek Hossain dismissed Ross Taylor for 82. Neesham played with positive intent and added 27 runs with Colin de Grandhomme for the 6th wicket. Mosaddek Hossain later dismissed Neesham and then Saifuddin dismissed Colin de Grandhomme to bring back Bangladesh into the game.

Mitchell Santer and Matt Henry added 20 runs for the 8th wicket. Saifuddin dismissed Matt Henry for 6. Santer held his nerves and hit the winning runs to help New Zealand register a thrilling 2-wicket win.

Brief scores: New Zealand 248 for 8 in 47.1 overs (Ross Taylor 82, Kane Williamson 40, Shakib Al Hasan 2/47, Mehidy Miraz Hasan 2/47) beat Bangladesh 244 in 49.2 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 64, Matt Henry 4/47, Trent Boult 2/44) by 2 wickets.