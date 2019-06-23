World Cup 2019: How New Zealand beat West Indies in a nail-biting thriller

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 100 // 23 Jun 2019, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand vs West Indies

New Zealand defeated West Indies in a thriller played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. Carlos Brathwaite struck the best knock of World Cup 2019, and one of the greatest centuries in the tournament's history, but he and his team fell just short in heart-breaking fashion.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision seemed to have paid off as Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Martin Guptill with the first ball and then Colin Munro in the same over. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were under immense pressure, but they took New Zealand to 30 for 2 at end of 10 overs.

After the power play, the experienced duo played with positive intent and made batting look easy. The New Zealand captain Williamson reached his fifty off 75 balls while Taylor also completed his fifty off 68 balls.

Chris Gayle got the breakthrough, dismissing Taylor for 69, after he and Williamson had added 160 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Williamson continued motoring along and reached his century off 124 balls. He stepped up the scoring after that and put on 43 runs for the 4th wicket with Tom Latham. James Neesham also contributed with a quick-fire 28 off 23 balls.

Williamson was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 148, and New Zealand finished with 291 for 8 at the end of 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 292, West Indies got off to a poor start losing Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran cheaply. Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer then steadied the innings with aggressive stroke play. At the end of 10 overs, West Indies were 59 for 2.

After the power play, both batsmen continued smacking the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Gayle reached his half-century off 51 balls while Hetmyer reached his in 42.

Just as things started looking dangerous for New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson got the breakthrough, dismissing Hetmyer for 54. Gayle and Hetmyer had added 122 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Advertisement

From 142 for 2, New Zealand reduced West Indies to 164 for 7. But Carlos Brathwaite kept West Indies in the hunt, reaching his fifty off 52 balls. He attacked the New Zealand bowling with some big hits, and was given good support by Kemar Roach who was dismissed for 14 off 31 balls by Matt Henry. Roach and Brathwaite had added 47 runs for the 8th wicket.

Sheldon Cottrell came to the crease and also played his part, while Brathwaite kept hacking at the target. The two added 34 runs for the 9th wicket.

Brathwaite played his heart out to reach his century off 80 balls. However, with 6 runs needed off 7 balls, James Neesham dismissed him to give the Kiwis a thrilling 5-run win.

Brief scores: New Zealand 291 for 8 in 50 overs (Kane Williamson 148, Ross Taylor 69, Sheldon Cottrell 4/56, Carlos Brathwaite 2/58) beat West Indies 286 in 49 overs (Carlos Brathwaite 101, Chris Gayle 87, Trent Boult 4/30, Lockie Ferguson 3/59) by 5 runs.