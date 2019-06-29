×
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Australia - Ideal playing XI for both teams

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Preview
68   //    29 Jun 2019, 16:59 IST

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

The finalists of the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand, and Australia are all set to clash in Match 37 of World Cup 2019. Cricket's home, Lord's Cricket Ground, is set to host this high-intensity match. Both the teams are in great form in the tournament as they lost just one match until now.

Currently, Australia is placed first and New Zealand is placed at third position in the points table. With 12 points already in their kitty, the defending champions Australia have sealed their semi-final spot. They will be looking to win both their remaining matches and consolidate their higher position in the points table.

On the other hand, a win for New Zealand in this match will secure their spot in the semi-finals. They will have one more match, against England, left after this encounter. They will be looking to win today and ensure there is no additional qualifying pressure on themselves during the next match.

Australia team are riding high on confidence as they comfortably defeated the English side in their previous match at the same venue. Their only loss in the tournament has come against the Indian team. Their openers are looking in great touch as they have constantly been providing good starts. Currently, David Warner and Aaron Finch are placed at 1st and 2nd positions in top run-getters list.

Their middle order has provided them with just enough support. Their bowling line-up comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff is one of the best in this tournament. They will mostly play with an unchanged XI in this clash unless they want to rest one of their key bowlers.

New Zealand on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in this tournament in their previous match against Pakistan. They will look to bounce back and get back on winning ways as the tournament is nearing its end. Skipper, Kane Williamson has been in exceptional form with the bat for them.

The form of opener Colin Munro and wicket-keeper Tom Latham are the areas of concern for them. They might persist with attacking Munro for this match and replace Latham with Henry Nichols in the middle order. In the bowling department, they might think of bringing back experienced campaigner Tim Southee into the playing XI in place of Matt Henry, who has taken one wicket in the last four matches, for this important clash.

New Zealand's ideal XI

Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia's ideal XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket David Warner Kane Williamson New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team Australia Cricket World Cup Team
