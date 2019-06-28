×
World Cup 2019: New Zeland vs Australia Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
120   //    28 Jun 2019, 16:44 IST

Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup with 19 wickets
Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup with 19 wickets

The stage is set for the Trans-Tasman rivalry when Australia will take on New Zealand at the home of cricket, Lord’s cricket stadium. The Blackcaps suffered the first defeat of their World Cup campaign against Pakistan while Australia thrashed England in their own backyard in the previous encounter. Kane & co must be hoping for a better outing against the reigning champions, Australia. The top-order needs to fire in the batting department when they go up against a quality Australian pace attack.

Meanwhile, Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after beating England at the same venue a few days back. The fans are in for another high-voltage drama and recap of the last World Cup final when both these giants will battle it out at the Lord’s.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 29th June 2019

Time: 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 239

Avg 2nd Innings score: 218

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

 

Head-to-Head Records

Total: 136

New Zealand: 39

Australia: 90

Tied: 00

N/R: 07

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 10

New Zealand: 03

Australia: 07

Team News

New Zealand

  • Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.
  • Tim Southee or Ish Sodhi can also walk in to replace Matt Henry, who has been out of form for the Blackcaps.

Australia

  • Australia is expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Key Players

New Zealand

  • Kane Williamson
  • Ross Taylor
  • Trent Boult

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Mitch Starc

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Aaron Finch
