World Cup 2019: New Zeland vs Australia Match Preview
The stage is set for the Trans-Tasman rivalry when Australia will take on New Zealand at the home of cricket, Lord’s cricket stadium. The Blackcaps suffered the first defeat of their World Cup campaign against Pakistan while Australia thrashed England in their own backyard in the previous encounter. Kane & co must be hoping for a better outing against the reigning champions, Australia. The top-order needs to fire in the batting department when they go up against a quality Australian pace attack.
Meanwhile, Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after beating England at the same venue a few days back. The fans are in for another high-voltage drama and recap of the last World Cup final when both these giants will battle it out at the Lord’s.
Match Details
Date: Saturday, 29th June 2019
Time: 06:00 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 239
Avg 2nd Innings score: 218
Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND
Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG
Head-to-Head Records
Total: 136
New Zealand: 39
Australia: 90
Tied: 00
N/R: 07
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 10
New Zealand: 03
Australia: 07
Team News
New Zealand
- Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.
- Tim Southee or Ish Sodhi can also walk in to replace Matt Henry, who has been out of form for the Blackcaps.
Australia
- Australia is expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.
Squads
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Australia
Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Key Players
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Trent Boult
Australia
- David Warner
- Glenn Maxwell
- Mitch Starc
Probable Playing XI
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Australia
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon