World Cup 2019: Pakistan beat South Africa to knock them out of the tournament

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 23 Jun 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan keep their semi-finals hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq got the team off to a flying start putting pressure on the South African bowlers. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 58 for 0.

After the power play overs, they continued to play with positive intent. Imran Tahir got the breakthrough dismissing Fakhar Zaman for 44. Zaman and Imam added 81 runs for the opening wicket. South African bowlers kept things tight by not allowing Imam and Babar to score runs easily. Imran Tahir struck again by getting the wicket of Imam.

Mohammad Hafeez came to the crease and struggled to score runs. Babar Azam played with positive intent and added 45 runs for the 3rd wicket. Haris Sohail came in at No.5 and looked in an aggressive mood. Babar Azam reached his fifty off 61 balls while Sohail continued to make the batting look easy. Phehlukwayo dismissed Babar for 69. Babar and Sohail added 81 runs for the 4th wicket. Imad Wasim was promoted ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed and he showed his class with aggressive hitting.

Haris Sohail reached his fifty off 38 balls and continued to hit the South African bowlers for runs. Sohail and Imad Wasim added 71 runs for the 5th wicket. It was a good batting effort by Pakistan as they scored 308 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 309 runs to win, Mohammad Amir got the breakthrough dismissing Hashim Amla for 2 runs. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis took time to settle. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa were 38 for 1.

After the power play overs, de Kock and du Plessis played with positive intent. De Kock looked aggressive with his approach. Shadab Khan got the breakthrough dismissing de Kock for 47. De Kock and du Plessis added 87 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Shadab Khan struck again by dismissing Aiden Markram to put South Africa under pressure. Faf du Plessis reached his half-century off 66 balls and was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for 63. Van der Dussen and David Miller steadied the innings for South Africa.

David Miller and Van der Dussen added 53 runs for the 5th wicket. Shadab Khan picked the wicket of Van der Dussen to put more pressure on South African batting line up. Pakistan bowlers never allowed the South African batsmen to score runs easily and restricted South Africa to 259 for 9 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 308 for 7 in 50 overs (Harris Sohail 89, Babar Azam 69, Lungi Ngidi 3/64, Tahir 2/41) beat South Africa 259 for 9 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 63, Quinton de Kock 47, Phehlukawyo 46*, Wahab Riaz 3/46, Shahdab Khan 3/50) by 49 runs.