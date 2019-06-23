×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Pakistan beat South Africa to knock them out of the tournament 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
56   //    23 Jun 2019, 23:42 IST

Pakistan keep their semi-finals hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa
Pakistan keep their semi-finals hopes alive with a 49-run win over South Africa

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq got the team off to a flying start putting pressure on the South African bowlers. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 58 for 0.

After the power play overs, they continued to play with positive intent. Imran Tahir got the breakthrough dismissing Fakhar Zaman for 44. Zaman and Imam added 81 runs for the opening wicket. South African bowlers kept things tight by not allowing Imam and Babar to score runs easily. Imran Tahir struck again by getting the wicket of Imam.

Mohammad Hafeez came to the crease and struggled to score runs. Babar Azam played with positive intent and added 45 runs for the 3rd wicket. Haris Sohail came in at No.5 and looked in an aggressive mood. Babar Azam reached his fifty off 61 balls while Sohail continued to make the batting look easy. Phehlukwayo dismissed Babar for 69. Babar and Sohail added 81 runs for the 4th wicket. Imad Wasim was promoted ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed and he showed his class with aggressive hitting.

Haris Sohail reached his fifty off 38 balls and continued to hit the South African bowlers for runs. Sohail and Imad Wasim added 71 runs for the 5th wicket. It was a good batting effort by Pakistan as they scored 308 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 309 runs to win, Mohammad Amir got the breakthrough dismissing Hashim Amla for 2 runs. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis took time to settle. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa were 38 for 1.

After the power play overs, de Kock and du Plessis played with positive intent. De Kock looked aggressive with his approach. Shadab Khan got the breakthrough dismissing de Kock for 47. De Kock and du Plessis added 87 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Shadab Khan struck again by dismissing Aiden Markram to put South Africa under pressure. Faf du Plessis reached his half-century off 66 balls and was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for 63. Van der Dussen and David Miller steadied the innings for South Africa.

David Miller and Van der Dussen added 53 runs for the 5th wicket. Shadab Khan picked the wicket of Van der Dussen to put more pressure on South African batting line up. Pakistan bowlers never allowed the South African batsmen to score runs easily and restricted South Africa to 259 for 9 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 308 for 7 in 50 overs (Harris Sohail 89, Babar Azam 69, Lungi Ngidi 3/64, Tahir 2/41) beat South Africa 259 for 9 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 63, Quinton de Kock 47, Phehlukawyo 46*, Wahab Riaz 3/46, Shahdab Khan 3/50) by 49 runs.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Haris Sohail Imam-ul-Haq
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa goes out of the tournament while Pakistan stays alive
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Looking back at all the Pakistan vs South Africa matches at the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 30: Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Venue details, Team News, Predicted 11,  and Match Prediction 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Flop XI after the first half of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Five rain-affected matches that changed the course of the tournaments
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us