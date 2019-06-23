World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Ideal playing XI for both teams

Will Pakistan get back to winning ways?

Currently placed at 8th and 9th positions respectively in the World Cup 2019 points table, South Africa and Pakistan will be desperately looking for a win when they clash against each other on Sunday. Cricket's home, Lord's, is set to host this high-intensity match.

Between the two teams, Pakistan have a slightly better chance at qualifying for the semifinals as they still have to play 3 games after this encounter. Pakistan will be facing New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their next 3 matches.

South Africa on another hand will be left with just two matches after this contest. They will have to play Sri Lanka and Australia in their last two matches.

Both teams suffered losses in their previous encounter, so they will be low on confidence. The management of the two teams will be banking on their experienced players to take on more responsibility and get back to winning ways.

Both teams still have a slim mathematical chance of making it to the next stage, so they will definitely go hard at each other.

For Pakistan, their batting line-up has been inconsistent throughout the tournament and they have faltered at crucial junctures which has cost them valuable points. The top four batsmen in the line-up Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez have performed decently till now but the other batsmen have failed miserably.

Their middle order struggles have derailed the innings on multiple occasions in the tournament so far. They might bring in Asif Ali and Haris Sohail for this contest in order to strengthen their batting line-up against a fierce South African bowling attack.

Mohammad Amir has been a lone warrior for them in the bowling department. They would want Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali to showcase their skills and provide support to Amir.

For South Africa, their batting department has failed to function in unison so far. Hashim Amla regained some form in the last match against New Zealand, so South Africa would be hoping that he provides a good start along with Quinton de Kock.

Skipper Faf du Plessis should play the anchor role and ensure that South Africa reach a safe total. Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen have all shown promise but haven't been able to convert their starts into substantial innings.

Their bowling line-up has been strengthened with Lungi Ngidi returning in the last match after missing a few games due to injury. They should ideally go in with the same XI they played in the last match as it is their most balanced team combination.

Pakistan's ideal XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir.

South Africa's ideal XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.