World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
165   //    22 Jun 2019, 14:31 IST

Hasan Ali has not yet fired for the Pakistan Team in this World Cup
Hasan Ali has not yet fired for the Pakistan Team in this World Cup

The home of cricket is set to witness it’s first 2019 ICC World Cup game when Pakistan and South Africa will square off at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Pakistan has been the most capricious team in this World Cup while the Proteas are also having a horrible tournament in England with a single win in their six matches. With a desperate need of two points, both the sides would be eyeing for a win heading into the 30th fixture of the World Cup. Pakistan teams look in total disarray after being humiliated by their arch-rivals India in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is also under pressure to deliver positive performance against Pakistan tomorrow.

 

Match Details


Date: Sunday, 23rd June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

Venue Stats


Avg 1st Innings score: 237

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

 

Head-to-Head Record


Total: 26

Pakistan:04

South Africa: 15

Draw: 07

Head-to-Head at WC


Total: 04

Pakistan:01

South Africa: 03

 

Team News

 

Pakistan

  • Shaheen Afridi or Md Hasnain might feature in the starting lineup in place of Hasan Ali.
  • Shoaib Malik can make way for Asif Ali after his poor outings.

South Africa

  • JP Duminy can replace Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI.

 

Squads


Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir


Key Players


Pakistan

  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Babar Azam
  • Wahab Riaz

South Africa

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Kagiso Rabada

 

Probable Playing XI


Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Md Amir

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Faf du Plessis Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
