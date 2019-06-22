World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Hasan Ali has not yet fired for the Pakistan Team in this World Cup

The home of cricket is set to witness it’s first 2019 ICC World Cup game when Pakistan and South Africa will square off at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Pakistan has been the most capricious team in this World Cup while the Proteas are also having a horrible tournament in England with a single win in their six matches. With a desperate need of two points, both the sides would be eyeing for a win heading into the 30th fixture of the World Cup. Pakistan teams look in total disarray after being humiliated by their arch-rivals India in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is also under pressure to deliver positive performance against Pakistan tomorrow.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, 23rd June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 237

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND

Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 26

Pakistan:04

South Africa: 15

Draw: 07

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 04

Pakistan:01

South Africa: 03

Team News

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi or Md Hasnain might feature in the starting lineup in place of Hasan Ali.

Shoaib Malik can make way for Asif Ali after his poor outings.

South Africa

JP Duminy can replace Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI.

Squads

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

Key Players

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam

Wahab Riaz

South Africa

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Md Amir

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir