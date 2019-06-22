World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
The home of cricket is set to witness it’s first 2019 ICC World Cup game when Pakistan and South Africa will square off at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Pakistan has been the most capricious team in this World Cup while the Proteas are also having a horrible tournament in England with a single win in their six matches. With a desperate need of two points, both the sides would be eyeing for a win heading into the 30th fixture of the World Cup. Pakistan teams look in total disarray after being humiliated by their arch-rivals India in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is also under pressure to deliver positive performance against Pakistan tomorrow.
Match Details
Date: Sunday, 23rd June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 237
Avg 2nd Innings score: 217
Highest Total: 334/4 (60 Ov) by ENG vs IND
Lowest Total: 107/10 (32.1 Ov) by RSA vs ENG
Highest Chased: 326/8 (49.3 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 204/5 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ENG
Head-to-Head Record
Total: 26
Pakistan:04
South Africa: 15
Draw: 07
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 04
Pakistan:01
South Africa: 03
Team News
Pakistan
- Shaheen Afridi or Md Hasnain might feature in the starting lineup in place of Hasan Ali.
- Shoaib Malik can make way for Asif Ali after his poor outings.
South Africa
- JP Duminy can replace Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI.
Squads
Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
Key Players
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam
- Wahab Riaz
South Africa
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
Probable Playing XI
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Md Amir
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir