World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant reportedly to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

What's the story?

Hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been reported to be the replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in the World Cup.

In case you didn't know

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the left thumb by a bouncer bowled by Pat Cummins in the match vs Australia. Now reports have emerged that Shikhar Dhawan will be ruled out for at least three weeks. This long layoff will allow the team management to name a replacement for the dashing opener.

Heart of the matter

A source who is very close to the developments told Times of India that the injury of Shikhar Dhawan is a huge blow for the Indian team and has left the management, scratching their heads. The source claimed that the team management will put forward a request for a replacement as soon as they get details regarding the injury. The source revealed that the replacement is going to be Rishabh Pant.

“Once all the details on Dhawan’s injury are out, the team management will put out an official request for a replacement. And that replacement is going to be Pant. The injury is bad enough to ask for a replacement,” the source said.

There are reports that KL Rahul can move up from the middle order to open the innings. Rishabh Pant can thus fill the role vacated by Rahul in the middle order.

“KL Rahul would move up the order and open the innings with Rohit Sharma, while Pant could be slotted in at No. 4. But that’s pretty much like thinking aloud now. We’ll weigh these options carefully,” the source added.

KL Rahul has a lot of experience of opening the batting in both IPL and International cricket. Rishabh Pant can be a great option in the middle order as he can move the game forward.

What's next?

Shikhar Dhawan is a great player, so it is obvious that India will miss him but this is an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion and make their mark.

