World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma gives a hilarious reply when asked to give advice to Pakistan team

Rohit Sharma

What's the news?

In the press conference, a reporter asked Rohit Sharma to give suggestions to improve Pakistan cricket. The 'Hitman' said that he can give suggestions if they make him a Pakistan cricket coach.

In case you didn't know...

Yesterday, India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) in the blockbuster encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester. Rohit Sharma was the star of the day as his knock of 140 helped India post 336 runs on the board. This made it seven wins out of seven for India against their arch-rivals in World Cups.

The heart of the matter

After a fantastic win, Rohit Sharma seemed to be in a brilliant mood during the press conference. A reporter had an odd question for the 'Hitman'. The reporter first congratulated Rohit for his brilliant innings and then pointed out that the Pakistan cricket team has been struggling for a long time. He further asked him how would he suggest Pakistani batsmen come out of this crisis.

The right-handed batsman had a cheeky answer ready for this. Rohit Sharma said that he would have given advice to Pakistan team if he was their coach. There was laughter all around the room after this reply from Rohit.

Q: How do you suggest Pakistan batsmen come out of the current crisis?



Rohit: pic.twitter.com/5cPdElM5rA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 17, 2019

Rohit Sharma was also asked to give his views on the rivalry between India and Pakistan. The right-hander said that the Indian team always tries to win the match regardless of the opposition. As quoted by Zee News, Rohit Sharma said:

"Yeah, I guess. Whenever we play against each other, it's always been like that. I don't know what it seems from the outside, but we are playing the game against another opponent. For us, it's pretty simple. We are here to win the game, not look at the opposition. Whether it's Australia, South Africa, England, or Pakistan, for us, it doesn't matter. We are here on a mission, and our focus is to make sure that we accomplish that mission."

What's next?

The Indian team has been very impressive throughout the tournament as they have won three of their first four matches. The Men in Blue will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday, and their fans would be hoping for another great performance.