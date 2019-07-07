World Cup 2019 Semi-finals schedule: India to face New Zealand; England will take on Australia

India will play New Zealand in the first semi-final

What's the story?

After five weeks of highly competitive cricket we have the four semi-finalists for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While the four teams that have made it to the semis were decided even before the start of the matches on the final day of the group stage, the schedule was decided only after the game between Australia and South Africa.

In case you didn't know...

England and New Zealand had finished at third and fourthth position respectively on the points table and the last couple of group games were crucial with regards to which team will face England and which team will face the Kiwis in the semi-finals.

The heart of the matter

India registered it's seventh win of the tournament and finished with 15 points. But the Indian team will have to thank South Africa for beating Australia which meant that the Men in Blue finished top of the table and will face New Zealand in the first semi-final. The Kiwis have lost three games on the trot.

In the other semi-final, Australia will meet arch-rival England at Birmingham. Australia lost it's last group to finish at second place on the points table and will be up against a resurgent England side that won it's last two games against India and New Zealand and will look to eliminate the defending champions.

Here is the final schedule of the semi-finals

Semi-final 1 - India vs New Zealand, Manchester, 9th July

Semi-final 2 - Australia vs England, Birmingham, 11th July

What's next?

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-finals on Tuesday at Manchester, where they have won both their group games. The second semi-final will be played two days later at Birmingham. The final will be played at the home of cricket, Lords, on 14th of July.