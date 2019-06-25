×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: A look at all the semifinal qualification scenarios

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Feature
194   //    25 Jun 2019, 02:59 IST

The race for the top four is getting close
The race for the top four is getting close

Before the start of last week, it seemed as if the World Cup 2019 was going nowhere and that the top four had been already decided. But that has changed, and how.

In the last few days, there have been nail-biters, heartbreaks, upsets and much more. It was a great week of some high-quality cricket which had everything in it. Sri Lanka defeating England was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament whereas West Indies losing to New Zealand after a stunning effort from Carlos Brathwaite turned out to be heart-breaking.

With these results, the race for the top four has suddenly got closer than expected. What looked almost certain a few days ago is now far from it. Teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are still in the race whereas a team like England, after their loss to Sri Lanka, might be worried about their qualification.

It is going to get even more interesting in the coming week where we have some really important games taking place. So let’s have a look at what the teams have to do in order to qualify for the semifinals.

Afghanistan – 0 points in 7 games

Remaining fixtures: PAK, WI

Afghanistan have no points on the board in the seven games they have played. Even if they win their remaining fixtures they will get to a maximum of 4 points, which won’t be enough to qualify. So the Afghan team is out of the competition.

That isn’t really a surprise because they were never contenders for the trophy. But even if they can’t qualify, they can make life very difficult for Pakistan or West Indies or both.

South Africa – 3 points in 7 games

Remaining Fixtures – SL, AUS

South Africa have been the most disappointing team in this World Cup. Many expected a strong performance from them but they have failed to deliver.

Advertisement

Even if they win their last two games they will get a maximum of 7 points which won’t be enough for a top-four spot. So the dream for the South Africans is over.

They can try and win their last game against a strong Australian side which will give them some confidence.

West Indies – 3 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – IND, SL, AFG

Things look difficult for West Indies
Things look difficult for West Indies

The heart-breaking loss to New Zealand has made it really difficult for the West Indies to make the top four. Firstly, they will have to win all their remaining games which will take them 9 points. Then they will have to hope that England lose all their remaining games and Sri Lanka doen’t win more than one of their games and Pakistan and Bangladesh don’t win all their remaining games.

A lot of things have to go in their favor if they want to qualify, and that looks really difficult.

Pakistan – 5 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – NZ, AFG, BAN

Pakistan are still alive in the competition after the win against South Africa. They will have to win all their remaining matches and hope that England lose two out of their next three and Sri Lanka don't win all their matches, or hope that India / Australia lose all their remaining games.

Both things look difficult but they should just focus on winning their remaining games.

Bangladesh – 7 points in 7 games

Remaining Fixtures – IND, PAK

Bangladesh are in with a chance to make the top four
Bangladesh are in with a chance to make the top four

Bangladesh’s case is similar to Pakistan's. They too have to win all their remaining games and hope that England lose two out of their three and Sri Lanka don't win all their matches or that India / Australia lose all their remaining games.

They play all their remaining fixtures against Asian teams and should focus on winning those games.

Sri Lanka – 6 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – SA, WI, IND

Sri Lanka's win against England has changed things drastically
Sri Lanka's win against England has changed things drastically

Sri Lanka’s victory against England has given them a decent chance of making the top four. They have to win all their remaining games and hope that England lost at least one of their last three. If this happens then England and Sri Lanka will be tied on 12 points and Net Run Rate will come into play.

They can even qualify if India, Australia or New Zealand lose all their remaining fixtures, which seems a bit difficult. Sri Lanka should try and build on their victory against England.

England – 8 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – AUS, IND, NZ

England's fortunes are in their own hands
England's fortunes are in their own hands

The good thing for England is that they still have it in their control. If they win all their remaining fixtures then they will qualify without depending on any other results. If they lose one of the three still they have a good chance of making it.

But if they lose two then they will need some other results to go their way. The worrying thing for England is that their remaining games are against the teams who are in the top four, so it won’t be easy for them.

India – 9 points in 5 games

Remaining Fixtures – WI, ENG, BAN, SL

India already have one foot in the top four and for them, it’s a case of winning two of their remaining four games. Looking at their current form, it won’t be difficult for them to qualify. India might be looking to finish first or second on the table.

Australia – 10 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – ENG, NZ, SA

Australia too are looking in a really good position to qualify for the semis. Even if they win one of their last three they can get through, but to remain on the safer side they would look to win at least two of their remaining three.

Australia alongside India will look to finish in the top two on the table.

New Zealand – 11 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – PAK, AUS, ENG

As usual, New Zealand have punched above their weight and they are in the best possible position at the moment. They are yet to lose a game in this World Cup. Even if they lose all their remaining games they can still make it if some results go their way.

One more win and New Zealand will be the first team to qualify for the semis. It is pretty much certain that they will make the top four. They too will look to finish in the top two on the points table.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 2 dark horse teams that could be in contention for a semifinal berth
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, WI vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Surprising move of the day
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Pakistan need to be wary of the Windies in their tournament opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Pakistan might lose to West Indies at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Opinion - Why West Indies are the dark horses of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Today
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us