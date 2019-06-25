World Cup 2019: A look at all the semifinal qualification scenarios

The race for the top four is getting close

Before the start of last week, it seemed as if the World Cup 2019 was going nowhere and that the top four had been already decided. But that has changed, and how.

In the last few days, there have been nail-biters, heartbreaks, upsets and much more. It was a great week of some high-quality cricket which had everything in it. Sri Lanka defeating England was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament whereas West Indies losing to New Zealand after a stunning effort from Carlos Brathwaite turned out to be heart-breaking.

With these results, the race for the top four has suddenly got closer than expected. What looked almost certain a few days ago is now far from it. Teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are still in the race whereas a team like England, after their loss to Sri Lanka, might be worried about their qualification.

It is going to get even more interesting in the coming week where we have some really important games taking place. So let’s have a look at what the teams have to do in order to qualify for the semifinals.

Afghanistan – 0 points in 7 games

Remaining fixtures: PAK, WI

Afghanistan have no points on the board in the seven games they have played. Even if they win their remaining fixtures they will get to a maximum of 4 points, which won’t be enough to qualify. So the Afghan team is out of the competition.

That isn’t really a surprise because they were never contenders for the trophy. But even if they can’t qualify, they can make life very difficult for Pakistan or West Indies or both.

South Africa – 3 points in 7 games

Remaining Fixtures – SL, AUS

South Africa have been the most disappointing team in this World Cup. Many expected a strong performance from them but they have failed to deliver.

Even if they win their last two games they will get a maximum of 7 points which won’t be enough for a top-four spot. So the dream for the South Africans is over.

They can try and win their last game against a strong Australian side which will give them some confidence.

West Indies – 3 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – IND, SL, AFG

Things look difficult for West Indies

The heart-breaking loss to New Zealand has made it really difficult for the West Indies to make the top four. Firstly, they will have to win all their remaining games which will take them 9 points. Then they will have to hope that England lose all their remaining games and Sri Lanka doen’t win more than one of their games and Pakistan and Bangladesh don’t win all their remaining games.

A lot of things have to go in their favor if they want to qualify, and that looks really difficult.

Pakistan – 5 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – NZ, AFG, BAN

Pakistan are still alive in the competition after the win against South Africa. They will have to win all their remaining matches and hope that England lose two out of their next three and Sri Lanka don't win all their matches, or hope that India / Australia lose all their remaining games.

Both things look difficult but they should just focus on winning their remaining games.

Bangladesh – 7 points in 7 games

Remaining Fixtures – IND, PAK

Bangladesh are in with a chance to make the top four

Bangladesh’s case is similar to Pakistan's. They too have to win all their remaining games and hope that England lose two out of their three and Sri Lanka don't win all their matches or that India / Australia lose all their remaining games.

They play all their remaining fixtures against Asian teams and should focus on winning those games.

Sri Lanka – 6 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – SA, WI, IND

Sri Lanka's win against England has changed things drastically

Sri Lanka’s victory against England has given them a decent chance of making the top four. They have to win all their remaining games and hope that England lost at least one of their last three. If this happens then England and Sri Lanka will be tied on 12 points and Net Run Rate will come into play.

They can even qualify if India, Australia or New Zealand lose all their remaining fixtures, which seems a bit difficult. Sri Lanka should try and build on their victory against England.

England – 8 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – AUS, IND, NZ

England's fortunes are in their own hands

The good thing for England is that they still have it in their control. If they win all their remaining fixtures then they will qualify without depending on any other results. If they lose one of the three still they have a good chance of making it.

But if they lose two then they will need some other results to go their way. The worrying thing for England is that their remaining games are against the teams who are in the top four, so it won’t be easy for them.

India – 9 points in 5 games

Remaining Fixtures – WI, ENG, BAN, SL

India already have one foot in the top four and for them, it’s a case of winning two of their remaining four games. Looking at their current form, it won’t be difficult for them to qualify. India might be looking to finish first or second on the table.

Australia – 10 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – ENG, NZ, SA

Australia too are looking in a really good position to qualify for the semis. Even if they win one of their last three they can get through, but to remain on the safer side they would look to win at least two of their remaining three.

Australia alongside India will look to finish in the top two on the table.

New Zealand – 11 points in 6 games

Remaining Fixtures – PAK, AUS, ENG

As usual, New Zealand have punched above their weight and they are in the best possible position at the moment. They are yet to lose a game in this World Cup. Even if they lose all their remaining games they can still make it if some results go their way.

One more win and New Zealand will be the first team to qualify for the semis. It is pretty much certain that they will make the top four. They too will look to finish in the top two on the points table.