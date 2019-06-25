World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan becomes 2nd player in tournament history to register a 50 and a 5-wicket haul in the same match

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has become just the second player in World Cup history to score a fifty and pick a five-wicket haul in the same match. He achieved the feat in the match against Afghanistan played at Southampton on 24th June 2019.

Yuvraj Singh was the first player to score a fifty and pick a five-wicket haul in the same match, which he did against Ireland during the 2011 edition.

It was a great performance by Shakib yesterday as he formed the backbone of his team while both batting and bowling. He and Tamim Iqbal added 59 runs for the 2nd wicket which led to a strong foundation for a big total. The all-rounder reached his fifty off 66 balls and was soon dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 51.

Musfhiqur Rahim's 83 and Mosaddek Hossain's quickfire 35 then led Bangladesh to a competitive total of 262.

The Afghanistan openers provided the team a solid start, adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. But Shakib got the breakthrough by dismissing Rahmat Shah, and after that he also got the wickets of captain Gulbadin Naib, Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi to break the back of the Afghanistan batting lineup.

Najibullah Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari then had a solid partnership for the 7th wicket but Shakib once again provided the breakthrough, dismissing Zadran to end Afghanistan's hopes of winning the match.

Shakib finished with figures of 5 for 29 in 10 overs. For his all-round performance, he was duly named the man of the match.

Shakib is currently the leading run-getter in World Cup 2019 with 476 runs after today’s match. With this win, Bangladesh have moved to fifth in the points table and are in the hunt for the semi-finals. They have played 7 matches so far with 3 wins, 3 losses and 1 no result.

Bangladesh will take on India in their next match on 2nd July.