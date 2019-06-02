×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Shakib and Mushfiqur dazzle as Bangladesh notch up their highest score in ODI cricket

Karthik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
181   //    02 Jun 2019, 19:42 IST

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh added a new feather in their cap as the team scored 330 from their allotted 50 overs against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in Match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

South Africa won the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis surprisingly chose to bowl on a pitch that looked like a belter. Bangladesh took advantage of that decision as almost all their batsmen played superbly in order to help the team create history in ODI cricket.

Soumya Sarkar started the innings on a cracking note as he took a liking to both the wicket and also the South African bowlers. Sarkar was severe on anything remotely short. He crunched a few delightful pulls. The new ball bowlers, Rabada and Ngidi were guilty of not testing the front-foot proficiency of the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Even after Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar lost their wickets, Bangladesh didn't let their guard down as two of their most experienced batsmen in the form of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim kept on attacking the South African bowlers

They were also helped by Ngidi's injury as South Africa had to resort to part-time options like JP Duminy and Aiden Markram to fill in his quota of overs. Even Imran Tahir was found guilty of dishing out too many freebies. Bangladesh, being a team from the subcontinent were never going to miss out on such deliveries.

As if this wasn't enough, South Africa piled on more misery as their ground fielding turned out to be surprisingly sloppy. Misfields and overthrows were a regular feature in Bangladesh's innings.

But, the credit can't be taken away from Rahim and Shakib as their 142-run partnership was so good that it ended up as Bangladesh's best ever in a World Cup match.

The platform set up by the experienced duo was capitalised on by the likes of Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mossadek Hossain. As the innings went progressed, South Africa's consistency with the ball only worsened and their death bowlers buckled under pressure.

With 14 runs required off the final over for Bangladesh to notch up their highest total in ODI history, Mahmudullah emphatically smashed Kagiso Rabada for 10 runs in the very first two balls. This made the equation pretty and Bangladesh ended up on 330 at the end of 50 overs. If South Africa go on to win the match, it will end up as the highest total chased down by a team in World Cup history.



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 4, RSA vs BAN, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh are out to correct their record at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 126/2 (24.3 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 205 runs to won from 25.3 overs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us