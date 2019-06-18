×
World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik lashes out at partying rumors following Pakistan's defeat against India

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
439   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:29 IST

Shoaib Malik responds to the trolls on Twitter.
Shoaib Malik responds to the trolls on Twitter.

What's the story?

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter account to hit back at the recent trolls being made on the 37-year-old with the pictures of him claiming he was partying on the eve of India-Pakistan World Cup clash in Manchester.

In case you didn't know..

India registered their seventh consecutive win over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday as the two sides locked horns in Old Trafford, Manchester. Indian batsmen were stellar and riding on Rohit Sharma's century, mounted a massive score of 336 runs on the board.

Kohli's men prevailed in the second innings too as India's all-around bowling attack never let Pakistan dominate the chase. Malik, who was expected to balance Pakistan's innings departed for a golden duck as a Hardik Pandya delivery crashed straight onto the stumps.

The heart of the matter

Some pictures of the former Pakistani skipper Malik went viral wherein he was seen partying and smoking sheesha hours before his side's crucial encounter against India. However, the cricketer later took to his Twitter account to clarify that the pictures were taken on June 13th and not on the eve of India-Pakistan clash.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board jumped into the matter and rubbished any such claim against the player. A spokesperson told DawnNews TV:

The cricketers did not violate their curfew. The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time.

What's next?

Following two successive defeats at the hands of Australia and India, respectively, the Men in Green will take on South Africa in their quest to stay alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Rohit Sharma Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
