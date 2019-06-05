×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: 3 key battles you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
112   //    05 Jun 2019, 11:57 IST

South Africa vs India
South Africa vs India

South Africa take on India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton today in the eighth match of the World Cup 2019. The Proteas come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats, whereas it will be India's first game of the tournament. Virat Kohli's men will take confidence from South Africa's poor form and will aim to win their opening game of the World Cup.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis was livid after his side's defeat to Bangladesh and rightly so. Today, he will be hoping that his team can put the past behind them and take India head-on.

We pick out three key battles which will set the tone for the game.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

The biggest battle in this game will undoubtedly be between Indian captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's young fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The pacer stirred things up between the two when he said earlier this week that Kohli's on-field antics, in general, are 'immature.' The Indian skipper will be keen to get the better of the man from Johannesburg.

India will be looking to start the tournament on a high and a lot will rest upon their skipper to get them going. Kohli has a lot of weight on his shoulders and how he tackles Rabada will be exciting to watch.

Kohli has the tendency to play away from his body in the beginning of his innings, and this is where Rabada can capitalise upon. There are, however, not too many deficiencies in the Indian skipper's batting technique.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Chris Morris

Rohit Sharma surrounded by the South Africans
Rohit Sharma surrounded by the South Africans

With former world number one and veteran pace spearhead Dale Steyn ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury, a lot of South Africa's bowling will rest on Chris Morris. He had an indifferent game against Bangladesh and will be looking to bounce back against the Indians. Morris will come head to head against India opener Rohit Sharma today.

He is renowned for his bowling in the death overs but can also pick a wicket or two in the powerplays. Sharma will have to circumspect his approach, while at the same time be able to free his arms and play his natural game. India need his explosiveness at the top of the order.

Advertisement

Sharma is a delightful player to watch and he will be licking his lips to have a go against the Proteas, who are coming into the game on the back of consecutive defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh respectively.

#3 Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah appealing
Jasprit Bumrah appealing

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the number one ranked ODI bowler for a reason. He has a slingy action which is difficult to read and he is also one of the shrewdest thinkers of the game. Bumrah's consistency is unmatched and he can be quite a handful on any type of a pitch.

South Africa's wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who will be lining up to face the new ball, will have to negate Bumrah well if his country are to get off to a good start. The 25-year-old left-hander can be quite explosive at the beginning of the innings and it will be up to Bumrah to stop him.

The battle between these two will be lip-smacking.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada SK Player Battles Rose Bowl Cricket Ground 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, South Africa vs India: Who will win the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - 3 Key Battles Which Could Decide The Outcome Of The Match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why India hold the edge over South Africa
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 Preview | India vs South Africa Statistical Preview: 8 Things that you must know before the match | Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The Proteas search for redemption
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Today, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us