World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka v West Indies: 3 key players who can win the game for West Indies

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
28   //    30 Jun 2019, 12:04 IST

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrating with a teammate
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrating with a teammate

Sri Lanka take on the West Indies at the Emirates Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham in the 39th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Monday. The subcontinental side stand seventh in the points table, whereas the men from the Caribbean are on a disappointing ninth place.

This is expected to be a good contest between two sides who have struggled to stay afloat in the tournament.

Both these outfits have been eliminated from the competition, meaning pride is the only thing left to play for. It's just a matter of who turns out to be the more expressive one on the day.

On that note, we list three key players who can win the game for West Indies on Monday.

#1 Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite struck a hundred against New Zealand
Carlos Brathwaite struck a hundred against New Zealand

West Indies will be heavily relying on all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite to provide them with industry, with both bat and ball in hand. Brathwaite almost took the West Indies home against New Zealand and therefore, form and touch are certainly on his side. He claimed two scalps in six overs, and then later returned with a heroic 101 off 82 balls.

Due to his ability to break partnerships, hit a long ball and take the game away from the opposition, Carlos Brathwaite will surely be one to watch out for.

#2 Chris Gayle

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss'
The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss'

Does this man need any introduction? The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' can light up any match he is playing in, and against a bowling attack that has sporadically performed to its potential, the same could happen.

Gayle has had a quiet World Cup by his own standards, having amassed only two half-centuries so far. (against Pakistan and New Zealand)

He is a senior player in the West Indies side, which only implies that the veteran will have to play with responsibility. It's better if he bides his time and nullifies the threat that is caused by the movement off the pitch. Should he get his eye in, it could well be game over for the Sri Lankans.

#3 Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell celebrates a wicket against New Zealand
Sheldon Cottrell celebrates a wicket against New Zealand

Sheldon Cottrell, the left arm fast bowler from Jamaica, is the West Indies' leading wicket taker in this World Cup with 11 scalps. Cottrell is a fine left-armer who can attack good areas of the wicket, while at the same time prevent the opposition from getting away with easy runs.

Captain Jason Holder will surely turn to the 29-year-old whenever the team is in dire need of a wicket.

