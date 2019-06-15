World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for Australia

The Aussies will look to crush the struggling Sri Lanka side

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the 20th game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval in London on Saturday. The subcontinental side will be looking to keep their footing in the tournament firm and hope to get one over the Aussies.

Australia, who have lost only one game in the tournament so far, are firm favourites to win this tie and it will be exciting to see how they ward off the challenges thrown to them by the Lankans.

The Aussies are currently placed at the 3rd position in the points table, while the Lankans are 5th position with a net run rate of -1.517.

In light of the upcoming encounter, here is a look at three key players who can win the game for Australia.

1) David Warner

David Warner

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner is in fine form and comes into this game after stroking a fun-filled 107 off 111 balls against Pakistan in their previous World Cup group stage game. He also has a half-century to his name, scored against minnows Afghanistan.

The New South Wales batsman has returned strongly after spending a year away from international cricket due to a ban he incurred from Cricket Australia post the sandpaper-gate fiasco and was in splendid form in the Indian Premier League as well.

Sri Lanka will need to see the back of Warner quickly if they are to entertain any hope of them dominating the proceedings at The Oval on Saturday.

2) Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

The Australia captain Aaron Finch has been an underrated player for a long time. Finch, who opens the innings for both his country and state team Victoria, has been in fine nick coming into this game.

In Australia's last World Cup game against Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton, Finch matched opening partner Warner stroke for stroke to hit an 84-ball 82 which consisted of six boundaries and four sixes.

Sri Lanka cannot afford to take Finch lightly, because he can take the game away from them in a matter of minutes. They will need to break his partnership with Warner early if they want to win this game.

3) Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

The Aussie speedster Pat Cummins has been the X-factor in Australia's bowling lineup for quite a bit of time now. He comes into this game on the back three-wicket haul against Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old fast bowler can wreak havoc in the Sri Lankan ranks with his sheer pace and ability to get the ball up at the batsmen's helmet. He can also swing the ball both ways but it is his raw pace that the subcontinental side will be most wary of.

Cummins will be licking his lips at taking the Lankans on at The Oval on Saturday.